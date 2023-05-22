The coach spoke after the victory against Inter, but did not reveal whether he will remain on the blue bench next season. Many compliments for his men: “This team doesn’t need anything or anyone”

A season finale further embellished, in terms of form and content of the victory. Napoli beats Inter and does it with three feats that drive Maradona crazy, who continue to live with the same euphoria the weeks until the end of the championship. Yet, despite the climate of joy in the city, Luciano Spalletti’s future gathers some clouds but the coach tries to drive them away. “I’m not waiting for anything, everything is clear and defined. There is only to say. We agreed with the president to wait some more. Little fire, little fire, water… you didn’t invent anything, there was no negotiation. Since that dinner there, we have come out with everything in place. De Laurentiis paid the restaurant bill” explained the coach with a half smile, interviewed at the end of the match by Dazn. See also James Rodríguez: the beautiful gift that Daniela Ospina sent to her mother

PERSPECTIVES — On the same theme, the possible farewell would not affect the squad too much according to Spalletti. “The team doesn’t need anything and nobody knows how to play football,” he continued. It was built well by De Laurentiis and Giuntoli, with the correct placement of young players who have become a single body and this has made the difference. In these guys there are hearts and qualities, availability and sacrifice, that self-esteem that always makes the difference, that makes you believe you can put your face in front of everyone. There are those who obviously have something extra, which a coach would never want to lose, like Captain Di Lorenzo.” Hence, there is no concern. “My position is now easy. People everywhere fill you with love, shower you with affection and that’s beautiful. I aspired to this and I am experiencing it directly, it is the most beautiful thing that could have happened to me”.

ANALYSES — Spalletti didn’t hide his happiness at having beaten Inter. “Above all, there was the quality of the game that distinguished us and is a source of pride. It was a stimulating match because we were facing a Champions League finalist, who deserved to be there, and we wanted to demonstrate that what we did in the league was not the result of a period but of a level of quality put in place throughout the season. Then the numbers also have to do with it, which allow us to be the best attack and the best defense and which legitimize what we have done”. Osimhen seemed annoyed at the time of the substitution. “You can get angry, but it’s not always the coach’s fault who changes. The strikers have the goal that makes the difference in their baggage of happiness, but the opponents have prevented them. If for once he falls short, after being influenced and skipping training on Saturday (yesterday, ed) due to getting his driving license in Rome, he can even go out twenty minutes from the end. When he wasn’t in the Champions League and Simeone fought everyone, let’s not forget it. Kvaratskhelia then was going to iron, whoever entered is strong. Then Gaetano is very strong, he will have a great career ”. See also The doubts of PSG with Neymar return

PEBBLES — The coach concluded by responding to some criticisms received on football philosophy. “If everyone talks about the same thing, it becomes a belief but it’s someone else’s idea. Like when they say that ball possession doesn’t count: it counts instead, because making your opponents swing from one side to the other has weight and makes the ball move better, as well as being more fun. Football isn’t easy, it’s very easy and nothing in particular is said, but it’s also difficult. And if we find solutions even like this, the difference can be seen. Playing while waiting is easier, there’s no particular movement to do but only from the screen. Rrahmani and Kim have the belief that they can do it alone against anyone.”

May 21st – 8.54pm

