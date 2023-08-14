In the shooting that broke out last Wednesday, August 9, on a busy avenue in Quito, after a hitman assassinated the candidate for the presidency of Ecuador, Fernando Villavicencio Valencia, two alleged hitmen clashed with the bodyguards of the 59-year-old candidate. One of the alleged gunmen died and was identified as Colombian David Castillo López.

According to the police report, Castillo López received nine shots that ended his life at the scene. The other alleged hitman survived the exchange of shots and is recovering at a medical center.

(You can read: Ecuador: Villavicencio’s party retracts and names a new presidential candidate)

This Sunday, August 13, the commander of the Ecuadorian Police, General Fausto Salinas, reported that the hit man who assassinated the Ecuadorian presidential candidate and the other six Colombians who have been captured for that crime have a record for an “infinity of crimes” in your country and in Ecuador.

Salinas, at a press conference, announced that “the different coordinations were established through Interpol in order to find out the police records they had,” but according to the data received from Colombia, the suspects have extensive records.

Andrés Manuel Mosquera, Adey Fernando García, Camilo Andrés Romero, Jules Osmin Castaño Alzate, Jhon Gregore Rodríguez and José Neider López, alias Hito They are the six men of Colombian nationality captured.

As reported Snail Newsalias Hito, 19 years old and a native of Cali, Valle del Cauca, is the gunman who pulled the trigger three times towards the head of the 59-year-old candidate and took his life.

Local media from the neighboring country, citing sources from the authorities, indicated that López had been arrested in Ecuador on June 17 for the crime of illegally carrying weapons. However, he was released days later and returned to the capital of Valle del Cauca.

In Cali, specifically in the Potrero Grande neighborhood and other sectors, alias ‘Hito’ would have recruited the other mercenaries to presumably participate in the murder of the candidate of the Construye party. However, this fact has not been clarified by the Ecuadorian authorities.

(We recommend: The Pope regrets the murder of Fernando Villavicencio and condemns violence in Ecuador)

EL TIEMPO reported that judicial records identify José Neider López residing in Cali.

A judge, last Thursday, preventively sent to jail the six Colombians who had been detained by the Police on suspicion of being the material authors of the murder of the presidential candidate, who was shot at the exit of a rally on Wednesday in Quito.

A video of the capture of one of the alleged murderers of the candidate circulates on social networks.

(You can also read: Closes voting in primaries for candidates for the Presidency of Argentina)

In the clip it is seen when a man in yin and a white jacket is beaten by a man, apparently a bodyguard from Villavicencio, on an avenue. The man was hit by at least one shot and fell on a public road. At that moment, the man pounces on him and starts kicking him.

The drug trafficker who seeks to legalize Petro is the one who killed

Presidential candidate and journalist Fernando Villavicencio, opponent of former communist president Rafael Correa

Petro quiet and clear is also a friend of Correa. #Ecuador

Images where they grab the hit man while… pic.twitter.com/tdo5Ag4Tlw — LINE LOZAN (@LineLozan) August 10, 2023

For his part, the Minister of the Interior, Juan Zapata, stated: “The second step is to use all the information and evidence that we have to arrive at exactly that, to see behind this what other authors exist”.

More news

Thousands marched in Argentina to demand justice for the death of a former member of the Farc

Brazilian police suspect that Jair Bolsonaro embezzled gifts from foreign countries

Who was the young woman who fell from a hotel window in Argentina on a trip?

LATEST NEWS EDITORIAL