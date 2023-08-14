Zelensky announced the involvement of Ukraine in the attacks of the Crimean bridge

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a video message in his Telegramchannel acknowledged that Kyiv is responsible for another attempt to attack the Crimean bridge on August 12. According to him, in this way the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) respond to the actions of Russia.

Every destroyed [российский военный]all units of burned Russian equipment, fire at the site of their headquarters and warehouses, very eloquent smoke on the Crimean bridge and not only – all this is evidence that we will not leave any crime of Russia unanswered Vladimir Zelensky President of Ukraine

The head of state added that Ukrainian soldiers every day respond to the actions of the Russian military during a special military operation (SVO).

Related materials:

Rocket attack on the Crimean bridge

Earlier, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that the Armed Forces of Ukraine again tried to attack the Crimean Bridge with the S-200 anti-aircraft guided missile, converted into a strike version. It was shot down by Russian air defense systems (AD).

The first attempt to attack the Crimean bridge was made by the Armed Forces of Ukraine two hours earlier. The head of the Crimea, Sergei Aksyonov, said that two Ukrainian missiles were shot down in the Kerch Strait area. He clarified that as a result of the incident, the Crimean bridge was not damaged.

A military expert, captain of the first rank of the reserve Vasily Dandykin, in turn, said that the Ukrainian missiles, which were shot down by air defense forces when they tried to attack the Crimean bridge, have a very large damaging element. He added that the S-200 missile carries a very large amount of explosives because it was designed to shoot down a target at high altitude and at a great distance.

200 kilometers is the maximum range of Ukrainian S-200 missiles converted into a strike version

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, Maria Zakharova, stressed that Russia would not leave unanswered the strikes of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Crimea, strongly condemning the attempts of terrorist attacks. She recalled that the Crimean bridge is an object of purely civilian infrastructure, strikes on which are unacceptable.

See also Tourists flee a forest fire on the Greek island of Rhodes Related materials:

Previous attacks

On October 8, 2022, a truck filled with explosives exploded on the Crimean bridge. As a result of the explosion, two car spans partially collapsed, and seven fuel tanks of the railway train also caught fire. Russian President Vladimir Putin then said that the customers and executors of the terrorist act were the Ukrainian special services.

On October 12, the FSB detained eight accomplices in the terrorist attack on the Crimean bridge. Among them are citizens of Russia, Ukraine and Armenia. According to the agency, the organizer of the explosion was the head of military intelligence of Ukraine Kirill Budanov.

On July 9, 2023, Deputy Head of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine Anna Malyar admitted the involvement of Ukrainian special services in the attack on the Crimean bridge.

On July 17, Ukrainian surface drones attacked a structure near the 145th pillar. The RBC-Ukraine publication, citing a source in the SBU, wrote that the attack on the Crimean bridge was a special operation of the Ukrainian Security Service and the Naval Forces.