The World Health Organization (WHO) issued a warning about the critical humanitarian situation in Gazawhere the number of Palestinians killed, injured and missing exceeds 100,000, according to the latest UN figures.

With nearly 27,000 dead and more than 65,000 injured, the population in Gaza is on the brink of an unprecedented food crisis.

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said at a press conference: “The risk of famine is high and increases every day due to hostilities and restricted access to humanitarian aid. “Our teams in Gaza tell us that everyone is asking for food and water.”

The catastrophe could intensify if some countries proceed to cut their funding to the United Nations Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNWRA), which is the only entity with the capacity to provide assistance to 2.2 million people in the region.

WHO urgently calls to reconsider such cuts and to guarantee access to personnel and humanitarian supplies.

WHO health emergencies director Mike Ryan detailed significant restrictions on humanitarian assistance, from the entry of aid into Gaza to its distribution, due to obstacles imposed by Israeli authorities.

Ryan stressed that the health system in Gaza is at its limit and any additional restrictions would be fatal. The population, especially children under five years of ageare experiencing severe malnutrition, which places them at imminent risk of death.

The head of the WHO office for the Palestinian territories, Rik Peeperkorn, recalled that before the conflict, food was not scarce in Gaza thanks to fishing and agriculture. However, these activities have been totally paralyzed since October of last year, exacerbating the food crisis.

WHO calls on the international community to take urgent measures, open access to humanitarian aid and ensure food security for the population in Gaza, which faces a critical and desperate situation.

