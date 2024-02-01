





06:25 We open Press Review in Ukraine, where tensions between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander General Valeriy Zaluzhny appear to have reached a tipping point. © France24

We open Press Review in Ukraine, where tensions between President Volodymyr Zelensky and Commander General Valeriy Zaluzhny appear to have reached a tipping point. On Monday, the president proposed to Zaluzhny to change his position and become a defense advisor, but the commander refused. This military restructuring, the largest since the start of the war, could cause a stir in Ukraine due to the general's great popularity among military and civilians.