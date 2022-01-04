By Emma Farge and Mrinalika Roy

GENEVA (Reuters) – New evidence is emerging that the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus affects the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms than earlier variants, a World Health Organization (WHO) official said on Tuesday.

“We are seeing more and more studies showing that micron infects the upper body. Unlike others, which can cause severe pneumonia,” WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud told reporters in Geneva, saying it could be “good news.”

However, he added that Ômicron’s high transmissibility means that the variant will become dominant within a few weeks in many places, posing a threat to countries where much of the population remains unvaccinated.

Mahamud’s comments about the reduced risks of developing the severe form of the disease are in line with other data, including a study from South Africa, one of the first countries where Ômicron was detected.

However, Mahamud also warned that caution is needed, pointing out that South Africa is a “point outside the curve” as the country has, among other factors, a young population.

Asked about the need for a specific vaccine for Ômicron, Mahamud said it was too early to say, but he emphasized that the decision requires global coordination and should not be left to the commercial sector to decide alone.

See too

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ Video: Driver leaves Tesla car on autopilot and sleeps on SP highway

+ Food stamps: understand what changes with new rules for benefit



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship wreck in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ Discovered in Armenia most eastern aqueduct of the Roman Empire

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ Passenger attacks and pulls out two stewardess teeth

+ Aloe gel in the drink: see the benefits

+ Lemon-squeezing trick becomes a craze on social media



+ Lake Superior: the best freshwater wave in the world?