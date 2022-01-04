Suzuki and its dealer network are ready to start 2022 full of fun and excitement. In fact, Monday 10 will start GSX-S1000GT Tour, an initiative that will bring the demo laughs of the new one Grand Tourer of Hamamatsu around Italy for about three months. The GSX-S1000GT Tour will involve 57 dealers present in 17 different regions of Italy and will therefore touch the entire national territory with the exception of Valle d’Aosta, Molise and Sardinia only.

Suzuki will provide its network with some GT models that will be available to customers of each dealer participating in the Tour GSX-S1000GT for one week, Monday through Sunday, before moving to another dealer. The Tour calendar includes a total of 399 test days, to give time and a way to all enthusiasts and potential customers to touch the perfect balance between performance, agility, style, comfort and connectivity that distinguish the GSX-S1000GT. and that are able to satisfy even the most demanding motorcyclists. Booking a test ride of the GSX-S1000GT Tour is very simple. In fact, on the Suzuki website in the News / Events section you will find the list of dealers participating in the Tour divided by region, with dedicated dates. Once you have identified your favorite dealer, you can contact him by phone or by email at the references indicated and agree directly with him the day and time for a road test.