What’s downsizing? Behind this imposing grille there is still a V12.

We have arrived at the point that a C 63 has a four-cylinder, so we can say that Mercedes is downsizing. Nevertheless, Das Haus still has quite a few models with an eight-cylinder. In 2021 there was even a brand new twelve-cylinder model: the Mercedes-Maybach S 680. That is the very last.

The first S 680 that was spotted in the Netherlands was already reviewed this week in our list of most viewed spots of 2022. Coincidentally (or not?) we now have another spot of a Maybach S 680. @dadamphotography spotted this imposing sloop in Shafts.

There are now four units on Dutch registration, which is still quite a lot considering the price tag. This copy cost € 359,000, making it the cheapest of the four. Just for the record: for half the money you have a richly equipped S 580e, in which you also have very little to complain about.

Is a Maybach S-Class worth doubling the price tag? Well no. Do you make much more of an impression? Yes. First of all, of course, because of the length of 5.47 meters and also because of the large amount of chrome that radiates towards you.

It can be even crazier, as we saw on Friday at the Brussels Motor Show. There was a copy that was executed in two-tone with brown manhole cover rims (really!). Then such a gray copy with multi-spoke rims is still quite subdued.

The most special thing about this car, however, is not the appearance, but what lies under the hood. A 6.0 liter V12 will soon be a thing of the past. The owner of this car will find that very unfortunate. Because you’re a big fan of the V12 if you’re willing to pay €77,000 bpm for it. But yes, for some people money is simply not an issue.

@dadamphotography takes this Sunday’s Spot of the Week with this rare Maybach S 680. There will be another episode next week. Did you come across something special? Share your photos on Autoblog Spots and maybe your spot will appear in this section next time!

