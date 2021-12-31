The World Health Organization (WHO) has officially recognized computer gambling addiction as a disease. It is reported by RIA News citing the eleventh update of the International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems.

According to the document, gambling addiction with excessive passion for computer and video games is a new type of mental disorder. However, in order to diagnose this disease, it is necessary that during the year a person has signs of a gambling disorder that would negatively affect family, social, educational, professional and other areas of life.

At the same time, only a trained medical professional can make a diagnosis, says Vladimir Poznyak, WHO expert in the field of psychoactive substances and addictive behavior. According to him, this description cannot be applied to relatives or friends on the basis of personal opinion.

In April 2021, it was reported with reference to the Ministry of Health that gambling addiction is recognized as a disease in Russia.