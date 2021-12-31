Legendary American actress Betty White dies at 99 years old

American actress Betty White, who died at age 99.| Photo: Reproduction/Twitter

Betty White, the legendary actress of the television series “Super Cats” (1985-1992), passed away this Friday (31) at the age of 99. Icon of television in the United States and famous throughout the world, White would be 100 years old on the 17th of January.

The artist planned to celebrate her centenary with “Betty White: 100 Years Young, A Birthday Celebration,” a movie that will be released in theaters in mid-January to celebrate the career and life of one of America’s most beloved actresses, as well as being a pioneer in the television world. In addition to “Super Cats”, White left his mark on other very important series on TV, such as “The Mary Tyler Moore Show” (1970-1977) and “Life with Elizabeth” (1952-1955).

Betty also stood out for her humor and personality as a guest in several television contests. In the last years of her life, she became a particularly beloved internet celebrity, being the oldest presenter of “Saturday Night Live” in 2010, aged 88 and in films such as “The Proposal” (2009) with Sandra Bullock and series like “In the Heat of Cleveland” (2010-2015). Betty White’s death quickly became one of the most talked about topics on Twitter and many fans around the world mourned her death.