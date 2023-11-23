The World Health Organization (WHO) announced that it has asked Chinese authorities for detailed information on the recent increase in cases of respiratory diseases. and outbreaks of childhood pneumonia, and issued preventive recommendations for the Asian country.

(Also read: They are the country’s robotics genius kids who will travel to the World Cup in China).

Chinese health authorities recently reported an increase in the incidence of respiratory diseases in the country, something they attributed to the lifting of preventive measures against covid-19.

This would have increased the circulation of pathogens such as the one that causes covid-19 itself but also others such as the flu virus. or mycoplasma (common in cases of childhood pneumonia) or RSV (respiratory syncytial virus).

Waiting for more information, The WHO advised China on measures to reduce infections similar to those taken during the covid-19 pandemic, such as wearing a mask, Keep your distance from sick people, stay home if you notice symptoms, wash your hands frequently or take care of good ventilation.

The Chinese authorities also asked this Thursday to strengthen primary care and coordination between hospitals to face the increase in cases of respiratory infections.

According to an official from the National Health Commission cited by the official Xinhua agency, the agency issued a series of measures to “improve the capacity to diagnose and treat common respiratory infections in community health centers and hospitals”, as well as to “facilitate the identification and referral of serious cases.”

In addition, the commission published information on the medical centers that can treat this type of ailment in each location, so that parents can choose the closest one and avoid crowds and the risk of contagion in large hospitals.

Covid-19 samples during a coronavirus outbreak in China.

The head of the Commission also offered some advice for parents who face these diseases in their children, such as going first to community health centers or to the pediatrician “if the symptoms are mild.”

Likewise, he indicated that parents should take their children to the hospital if they have “very high or persistent fever”, “frequent cough that affects normal life” or “respiratory difficulty.”

(Keep reading: China and Uruguay sign agreements and are committed to strengthening their commercial ties).

EFE