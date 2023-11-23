Thursday, November 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Eastern border | Rantanen: The Ministry of the Interior is preparing a regulation on organizing centers

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Eastern border | Rantanen: The Ministry of the Interior is preparing a regulation on organizing centers

According to Interior Minister Mari Rantanen (ps), the situation on the eastern border requires coordination centers for security reasons.

Ministry of the Interior is preparing a regulation on organizing centers, says the Minister of the Interior Mari Rantanen (ps) messaging service in X.

Rantanen writes that the persons are kept in the authority’s possession until they have been registered, i.e. personal information, fingerprints, a photograph have been obtained from them and registry checks have been carried out.

“This is done for security reasons, because we don’t know who will cross the border,” Rantanen writes.

Organization center is a first-stage reception unit to which immigrants whose identity or entry requirements are unclear are referred.

According to the Aliens Act, the government can decide on an organization center if the number of immigrants is exceptionally large, so that it is not possible to find out the conditions for entry and register the immigrants in the usual procedure.

See also  Green youth threatens Chancellor Scholz

According to the law, the immigrant must stay at the center for the duration of the registration, unless his health or another important personal reason requires otherwise.

For example, in 2015, an organization center was established in Tornio, when the number of asylum seekers grew rapidly.

The news is updated.

#Eastern #border #Rantanen #Ministry #Interior #preparing #regulation #organizing #centers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Right-wing wins elections in the Netherlands and prepares to form government

Right-wing wins elections in the Netherlands and prepares to form government

Recommended

No Result
View All Result