Marisol Ramirez She is one of the queens of Peruvian cumbia with a 19-year artistic career. With her orchestra The Magic of the Northenjoys a good musical moment after completing his tour of the United States, organized by LyE Music Production, which included performances in Virginia, Washington, New York, Atlanta, Idaho and Los Angeles, along with artists such as Clavito and his Chela, Alejandra Pascuccithe folkloric Mely Inga, Los Ediles de la Cumbia Tropical and Glorita Cedeño, among others. However, at the family level, the story would be different, as revealed by “La Faraona” in the program “Send whoever is in charge” when talking about her son York Núñez.

Marisol: who is York Núñez Ramírez?

York Núñez Ramírez, 26, is the son of George Núñez and Marisol Ramírez Vásquez. The singer met the musician when he was 17 years old, but the relationship did not last because he did not like to work, according to her ‘The Pharaoh’ to Karibeña. After the breakup, her ex-partner moved to the United States and financially disengaged.

The relationship between father and son improved when York Núñez reached adolescence. “It is not attached, but it does call it “said the former member of Caribeños de Guadalupe.

” title=” York Núñez Ramírez is the son of Marisol Ramírez and George Núñez. Photo: York Núñez/Instagram ” width=”100%” height=”100%” loading=”lazy”/>

On the other hand, at the age of 15, York Nunez Ramirez He already showed his interest in music and had a rock band. When he reached the age of majority, she moved to Bogotá (Colombia) to study Audio Production at the Fernando Sor School of Music and Audio.

On his Facebook profile, he records that he worked as a guitarist in Agua Bella, and was a sound engineer in the orchestras. beautiful sauce and Tony Rosado and International Pacific.

York Núñez studied Audio Production in Colombia. Photo: York Núñez/Instagram

York Núñez Ramírez currently works as a monitor engineer at Marisol and La Magia Del Norte, as well as owning the Fara Records recording studio in Chiclayo.

On a romantic level, York Núñez is engaged to the singer Elita Echegaray Rubio, from Grupo Lérida.

York Núñez is engaged to Elita Echegaray, singer of the Agrupación Lérida. Photo: Elita Echegaray/Facebook

What happened to Marisol and her son York Núñez?

Upon her return from the 2023 USA Tour, Marisol thanked her work team, and especially her son York Núñez, in a post published on Instagram on April 17. Given this, she caused surprise that, just two weeks later, the cumbia singer appeared on “Send whoever commands” to say that she is disappointed in him. “Children make their decisions and accidentally break your heart”he stated.

“La Faraona de la cumbia” did not hide her disappointment in her son’s behavior and indicated that she would no longer support him. “If you fail me, it’s over, you make your life and don’t count on me.” For his part, York Núñez did not comment on the matter and, on the contrary, on Instagram he promotes the upcoming concerts of his mother.