Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano they are without a doubt two characters who have been much talked about in recent weeks. According to rumours, it seems that the two former competitors of the Big Brother VIP are facing a period of profound crisis. Although the couple has not yet spoken out about the rumors circulating about them, the news is becoming more and more insistent.

In the last few hours a new gossip has overwhelmed the couple Sophie Codegoni-Alessandro Basciano. In fact, it is rumored that the love story between the two former contestants of Big Brother VIP was shipwrecked due to betrayal. At the moment it must be said that these are only rumors, but the news is becoming more and more insistent.

Alessandro Basciano caught in the company of a girl: who is it?

In the past few hours Alessandro Basciano has become the protagonist of some shots that are doing the rounds on the web. In detail, the former gieffino was caught at the airport in the company of a blonde girl whose identity, however, is not known.

Now I also understand why she is living her normal life happily. She has plenty of reasons for it after the disgust she caused in Bascia with that woman. #basciagoni pic.twitter.com/tfBGHhMEzU — Cesara Cattivamici 😈 (@Genepi32) October 1, 2023

The images in question were accompanied by the revelation of the reason why Sophie and Alessandro would have decided to put an end to the relation:

Here is the reason for the #basciagoni crisis revealed. 2 days ago Alessandro was in Ibizia with this blonde girl in the airport lounge, they had very intimate attitudes. Word on the street is that she left him because he found chats with lots of women.

This is one of the many messages that can be read on social media about Sophie Codegoni and Alessandro Basciano:

Despite the indiscretions emerged, the couple continues to remain silent and not comment on what is happening.