The Secretary of the National Treasury, Rogério Ceron, stated this Friday that Petrobras' decision not to pay extraordinary dividends will have no impact on the Union's revenue projections with dividends for 2024. “From a fiscal point of view we only put it in the forecast , in the budget piece, the dividends who were regular”, he said during live.

“Extraordinary dividend was not in our account and, therefore, has no effect on what was planned”, he reiterated.



