The New York police remain expectant in the face of the wave of migrants and the inappropriate behavior of some. Such is the case of the Venezuelan Daniel Hernandez Martinez, 29 years old, who –According to the US media, he has been arrested six times.

Although 14 charges have been filed against him, in all arrests he has been released.

According to reports, In addition to robberies and thefts, he has attacked five people, including two policemen, “causing havoc”a police official told reporters in New York.

According to the New York Post, Martinez’s crime spree began at a Costco (store) at 976 Third Ave, in Brooklyn. Martinez stole a bottle of Nutella, sneakers, hats, Gillette razor blades, and Dove body wash. He was charged with theft and released on bail.

Then, on July 6, he allegedly attacked a Duane Reade store (pharmacy chain) at Columbus Circle in Manhattan. This time a “tool kit” was stolen.

“This is not an isolated incident. These migrants are arrested very often here, and we really don’t know who they are. They don’t really have identification. They’re not being properly investigated, but some of them are committing some of the most violent crimes here.” one of the police officers told the New York Post.

After the previous crimes, Martínez attacked the uniformed men. A security guard at the Duane Reade on West 35 in Manhattan tried to stop him as he tried to steal a bag of potato chips and toothpaste.

He “pulled out a large knife and advanced on an undercover officer” while yelling unintelligibly, court documents show. Martinez was charged with threatening this time, but again released on his own bail because the charge was not eligible for bail.

three weeks lateron July 31, attacked Jeffrey Bradac, 52, out of nowherewith a bicycle tire in front of the Row Hotel, a migrant shelter in Times Square, according to authorities.

Bradac, a freelance journalist who said he was there to document the influx of migrants, had previously interviewed Martinez, and was baffled as to why he was targeted, the newspaper reported.

