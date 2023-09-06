Linda Caicedo Women’s football in Colombia continues to be filled with pride, her great performances at Real Madrid and with the Colombian National Team shirt led her to be nominated by France Football magazine to win the women’s Ballon d’Or.

(It may be of interest to you: Linda Caicedo: the awards she has received in her professional career).

This Wednesday, September 6, the French magazine, through social networks, published the shortlist of players nominated to win the highest individual award, among which is the figure of the Colombian National Team, Linda Caicedo.

The 18-year-old player has managed to discredit locals and strangers for her talent, dribbling and skill when facing rivals. In the last FIFA Women’s World Cup, she managed to stand out with the Colombian National Team and stood out as one of the best players in the tournament.

In addition, his dribbling and goals allowed him to make the leap to Europe last January, when he signed his official contract with the women’s Real Madrid, a club where he has left his personal mark both in the League and in the Copa de la Reina.

Complete shortlist of the women’s Ballon d’Or 2023

Linda Caicedo will compete for the highest award in women’s soccer with the French Diani Kadidiatou, the Spanish Alba Redondo, the English Rachel Daly and the Swedish Fridolina Rolfö, who start as favorites to win the prize.

(Read here: Mourning: they mourn the sudden death of a soccer promise due to meningitis).

In addition, the list is completed by: Wendie Renard, Salma Paralluelo, Patri Guijarro, Aitana Bonmatí Conca, María León, Olga Carmona, Alba Redondo Ferrer (Spain), Georgia Stanway, Millie Bright, Mary Earps (England), Amanda Ilestedt (Sweden) , Sam Kerr, Hayley Raso (Australia), Sophia Smith (United States), Hinata Miyazawa, Yui Hasegawa (Japan), Alex Popp, Lena Oberdorf (Germany), Daphne van Domselaar, Jill Roord (Netherlands), Debinha (Brazil) , Ewa Pajor (Poland), Guro Reiten (Norway), Katie McCabe (Ireland), Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria), Khadija Shaw (Jamaica).

What are Linda Caicedo’s awards?

On August 29, the Valle del Cauca received the award for the best goal of the Women’s World Cup, awarded by FIFA and in honor of the authentic play that conquered the field of her German opponent.

(Read here: Jorelyn Carabalí makes history: she will be the first Colombian player in England).

Furthermore, in the Under-17 World Cup won the Silver Ball as the second best soccer player in the tournament, along with the Bronze Boot for being the third goalscorer. In 2018, she was chosen as the best under-20 soccer player and was part of the South American ideal 11.

Likewise, the Real Madrid forward was chosen as the second best player in the world within the framework of the ‘Globe Soccer Award’ that took place in 2022.

Seems like a whole nation voted for this goal! 🤩 Linda Caicedo’s stroke of genius is your Hyundai Goal Of The Tournament! 🇨🇴#HyundaiGOTT2023 —FIFA Women’s World Cup (@FIFAWWC) August 29, 2023

SPORTS

More news in EL TIEMPO