It is not news for any follower of “At the bottom there is room” and other series such as “De vuelta al barrio” that these fictions usually recycle their actors many times to play other characters in different productions. That is precisely what happened with Manuel Escalanteone of the stars of the remembered “This is life” that few remember, but that to date has already spent no less than 10 seasons in “AFHS”. Who is he and what have been his roles in the ‘Multiverse of America TV’?

The hidden actor of América TV

Who is Manuel Escalante? You may not locate him very well by his real name; however, if we tell you that he played a bodyguard, you might remember him. We refer to the character of Benedictthe man in charge of security for the Maldini family hired by Francesca.

Benito in "In the background there is room". Photo: Composition LR/America TV

Although it appeared in first 8 seasons of “Al fondo hay sitio”Escalente returned in the neighth and tenth season of the series under the role of pachothe Maldini-Montalbán security hired by Diego.

However, a curiosity that few remember is that Manuel also appeared almost 20 years ago in “This is life”in which he gave life to another security guard also named Pachowho was in charge of protecting Dr. Ricardo Mendoza (Luis Ángel Pinasco).

Pacho in “In the background there is room”. Photo: America TV

And as if that were not enough, in 2019, the actor returned to have a role in “Back in the Neighborhood” What ‘The guard Benedict’.

Manuel Escalante has played various characters linked to security in three of the most successful series on América TV. This coincidence has been enough for fans to point out the existence of a ‘Benitoverse’.

Pacho in “In the background there is room” 10

In the tenth season of “Al fondo hay sitio”, Pacho was hired again by Diego Montalbán, but this time to dedicate himself strictly to the safety of his daughter Alessia.

In reality, her specific orders are to avoid at all costs that the young woman may secretly meet Jimmy Gonzales, her current crush.