The protagonist at Christmas could be food, but drinks are not far behind. Now that the holidays are here and we are going to go jumping from the company dinner to the aperitif with friends, to the school dinner, that of distant uncles, Christmas Eve, Christmas, New Year’s Eve and other saving parties (plus all those that they arise improvised), it is worth giving a spin to the amount of alcohol that we are going to consume.

Alcohol consumption is so normalized that we are surprised that someone does not drink: it is remotely rare that you are teetotaler. If you are a woman and you reject a cane, the suspicion of pregnancy is there.

Alcohol is so rooted in our culture and celebrations that we cannot conceive of a celebration without it, its consumption is the norm. We forget that alcohol is toxic, we have bleached it so much that sometimes we say that we “drink as normal”. The normal? I can’t imagine asking someone if they use cocaine, and they say, “yes, but normal.”

The starting age for alcohol consumption is 14 years, when it is not legal until 18, but the youngest access it without much problem.

It is true that there are many hoaxes about alcohol. For example, a glass of red wine a day is recommended, cardiovascular properties are given to it, or beer is said to be the best option for post-training recovery. All myths, that if we like them we tend to repeat and execute in pursuit of health, rather, of pleasure. Perhaps because of these myths, we do not grant the seriousness to its consumption that is given to other toxins.

In recent years, alcohol has increased its evident relationship between some types of cancer such as: oral cavity, pharynx, larynx, esophagus, colon-rectum, breast (in women) and hepatocarcinoma, there is no limit to alcohol consumption that ensures zero risk. And it contributes to the development of more than 200 health problems and accidents, including premature death.

But how do we measure the amount of alcohol? What system is used? How do I know if my consumption is moderate or high?

A calculation system is used through the SBU (standard drink unit), where each SBU corresponds to 10 g of pure alcohol (ethanol). With this system, the number of grams of alcohol consumed in a week can be calculated quickly and easily, through this table that, depending on the type of drink and the amount of it, the UBEs are counted.

There are low-risk consumption limits, which does not mean they are healthy, nor an objective to meet. In fact, the only safe consumption of alcohol is zero.

For women it is 10 grams of alcohol per day, that is, 1 UBE, and this is equivalent to a shot (40% alcohol, 30 ml), or half a glass of wine (10% alcohol, 125 ml) or a beer (5% alcohol, 250ml)

In men the equivalence is: 2 shots (40% alcohol, 60 ml), or 1 glass of wine (10% alcohol, 125 ml), or 1 pitcher of beer (5% alcohol, 500 ml).

In short, it would be an amount equal to or less than 28 SUBs per week in the case of men, and less than or equal to 17 SUBs in women.

What is considered risky consumption?

A consumption greater than 28 UBE in men and a consumption greater than 17 UBE in women, per week.

An intake of 5 SDUs in 24 hours at least once a month, even if the weekly intake is below the established limits.

And any degree of consumption in: children under 18 years of age, pregnancy and lactation and in case of a family history of alcoholism.

When I speak of a consumption of 5 SDUs in 24 hours, this leads us to what is called intensive consumption or binge drinking (binge drinking, in English), which is nothing more than the intake of large amounts of alcohol concentrated in a short space of time. Interestingly, this looks less dangerous than daily or weekly consumption, although the amounts of alcohol consumed may be the same, but in infinitely less time. This type of intensive consumption is more associated with weekends and younger people, and is more common in women than in men, when alcohol consumption is traditionally more common in the male gender.

Contrary to how it is perceived, the binge drinking has a greater weight in the damage caused by alcohol, compared to the total weekly consumption. It is more common in both sexes with higher purchasing power, while daily or weekly consumption occurs equally in both sexes, but with lower purchasing power.

To be aware of the actual alcohol consumption that we do, what I recommend is to make a self-registration of at least a week, writing down each alcohol intake that is made. It is true that on these dates consumption is usually higher, but perhaps we can establish an average and in this way observe our consumption, become aware and from there make a reduction, if necessary.

