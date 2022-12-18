This Sunday, December 18, will be the grand finale of “who is the mask” in its fourth season. The reality show, hosted by Omar Chaparro and Marisol González, arrives at its last gala in which four of the 18 original characters will seek to win the Televisa show. The researchers Carlos Rivera, Yuri, Juan Pa Zurita and Galilea Montijo have been betting on who would be the famous behind the masks.

The program, which is being a success in Mexico, is part of the South Korean reality franchise “King of mask singer” and its American version “The masked singer”. Currently, Televisa is the second chain in the American continent to acquire the format.

Bot and Bunch duel in versus. Photo: Capture of Las Estrellas

“Who is the mask” 2022: schedule by country

If you are a fan of “Who is the mask”, you should not miss the grand finale, no matter where you are. Here we tell you the schedules in different countries of our region.

Mexico: 8.30 p.m.

Colombia: 8.30 p.m.

Ecuador: 8.30 p.m.

Peru: 8.30 p.m.

Chile: 10.30 p.m.

Argentina: 10.30 p.m.

Where to see the grand finale of “Who is the mask” FREE LIVE?

To see the grand finale of “Who is the mask”, you can opt for these alternatives: the Las Estrellas or Televisa signal.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE?

So you can enjoy the grand finale of “who is the mask”, you must hire the Las Estrellas channel from your cable operator.

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

If you want to know all the details of “Who is the mask”, you can enjoy the show on the streaming platform VOSE, VE, VO and the following website: betaseries.com.

Who are the finalists of “Who is the mask” 2022?

In the most recent edition of “Who is the mask” on December 11, the Koaláctico character was eliminated. However, his identity will only be revealed tonight. Thus, Huacal, Alebrije and Brunch remain in competition.

How to vote for your favorite character from “Who is the mask”?

If you already know the identity of your favorite character, you can vote for him in “Who is the mask” by entering the following link: www.lasestrellas.tv/reality/quien-es-la-mascara. Remember that, to cast your vote, you must wait until the start of the Mexican program.

Celebrities eliminated from the program “Who is the mask”