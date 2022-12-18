A record of the hours in which Lionel Messi freed himself from his obsession with the world title.

5:23 p.m. local time Lionel Messi stands in the catacomb of the Lusail Stadium, picks his nose. He waits for the last teammates to join. Come on, he beckons. Messi is the first on the field, in a trot. Concentrated look, focused on the grass, no ball in the area yet. His gold-colored shoes are tied under half-raised socks, with the dates of birth of his three sons on them.

It has long been a difficult relationship, Messi and the Argentina team. He is undisputedly the best footballer in the world, he won prize after prize with FC Barcelona, ​​but not with Argentina. After the lost World Cup final in 2014 and the finals of the Copa América in 2015 and 2016, the burden became so great that he announced that he would stop with the national team. “I think this is good for everyone. There are a lot of people who wanted this.” Yet he comes back.

He seemed to play cramped with Argentina, weighed down by enormous expectations. And always the comparisons with Diego Armando Maradona, who was much closer to the people than Messi.

5:54 p.m Messi closes his eyes for a moment as it Himno Nacional Argentino sounds. He sings in full, in the past he was sometimes accused of not doing so. His wife Antonella watches from the stands, their three sons are also there.

The Argentines, with tens of thousands in Qatar, have started to look at Messi differently. The fact that he wanted to quit in 2016, in response to criticism of him, made him more human. And what helps is that in 2021 he will lead Argentina to the first prize in 28 years at the Copa América.

If Messi shows his sharp side in the quarterfinals against the Netherlands, with comments and gestures towards Louis van Gaal, among others, they can appreciate that in his home country. He seems to play more with his heart, seems liberated.

Messi (35) still has one chance at the world title, against France from 6pm, December 18.

6:21 p.m Messi often looks for attacking midfielder Ángel di María with his passing, who surprisingly starts from the left flank. It is this strategy that overwhelms the French. Messi is given a remarkable amount of space, which leads to many dangerous situations.

A light tap from Dembélé on Di María: penalty kick, the fifth already for Argentina this tournament. Messi holds his hands to his hips, seemingly calm. Hold on. Step or five, six. Touch, everyone dives for the shortest man in the field. Goalkeeper Martinez kisses one of the goalposts on the other side of the field.

Messi is everywhere. Solid duels. Defending, finding openings, dribbling. He crashes hard in aerial duels. He leads the way the Argentines like to see it.

Lionel Messi played his 26th World Cup match in the final, a record.

Photo Dylan Martinez/Reuters



6:36 p.m The attack lasts about ten seconds. It starts in the back right, ends in the front left – with an enchanting moment in between. Mac Allister sets up, passes Messi around the center line between two defenders. Out of the corner of his eye, Messi sees the space diagonally behind him, the zone where striker Julián Álvarez dives into. Two short ball contacts from Messi with the left, first the assumption with the inside foot, then with the outside foot a sensitive tap between the French defenders to Álvarez. So short, so efficient. Álvarez passes deep to Mac Allister, who has run through, who sets Di María free for goal: 2-0.

7:22 p.m Argentina controls, the French can’t get through. A chance for Messi, after great preparatory work by Di María. But three Frenchmen flying in prevent a goal. Shortly afterwards, Messi gives a splitting deep pass to Álvarez, who almost puts Mac Allister free in front of the goal, but the 3-0 is narrowly prevented.

Argentina has everything under control – apparently. And Messi seems free, plays with the ball, with the spaces.

7:40 p.m Emmanuel Macron jumps up at the honorary box. Penalty kick France, after a minor foul by Nicolás Otamendi on Randal Kolo Muani. Kylian Mbappé shoots hard in the left corner. Suddenly the Argentinians look nervous – it can’t be, can it?

1 minute and 35 seconds later it is 2-2, in one of the most crazy phases in World Cup history.

It starts with Messi having the ball, having won it himself. He dribbles to the left. Seems like he can’t get rid of it. Out of nowhere, substitute Kingsley Coman puts him off the ball, after which Marcus Thuram combines with Mbappé, who volleys beautifully.

The world title, which seemed so certain, suddenly slips from Messi’s hands. He bends over as the camera zooms in on him, straightening his socks. There are more chances to come, with a hard long shot from Messi deep into stoppage time, but it remains 2-2. Extension.

8:27 p.m It just seems like a deep ball from Gonzalo Montiel, with more than ten minutes left in extra time. Then suddenly it goes fast. Lautaro Martinez taps Messi in one go, who passes to Enzo Fernandez, who lets Martinez shoot, full on the hands of goalkeeper Hugo Lloris. Messi taps in with the right in the rebound: 3-2. He points upwards. The redemption. However?

8:35 p.m A shot from Mbappé, which bounces off Montiel’s flapping arm. Penalty kick, Mbappé does it again, hard in the left corner: 3-3. Shortly afterwards, Kolo Muani gets another huge chance, which would mean the world title for France. He takes the ball full on the instep, but it lands on the left foot of keeper Martinez. The thriller is complete.

8:49 p.m Excruciatingly slow, Messi shoots into his own in the penalty shootout, in the left corner. Martinez stops Coman’s and Aurelien Tchouameni misses. Just before nine o’clock Montiel shoots in the decisive one. Messi is lifted. Hugged. No tears for him. Well relief. Moments later, he kisses the World Cup. And pet him gently.

Messi goes on the shoulders with the World Cup

Photo Franck Fife/AFP

