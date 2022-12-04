The talent reality show “Who is the mask” is in the final stretch. This Sunday, December 4, the television program produced by the Televisa network will broadcast chapter 8, in which the investigators must discover what celebrities they are behind characters like Geisha, Grafiti or Alebrije.

As is known, the program that is showing the hour in Mexico is inspired by the South Korean reality show “King of mask singer” and with the American format of “The masked singer”. Currently, Televisa is the second chain in the American continent that has obtained the franchise. In this note, know the details.

How to vote for your favorite character from “Who is the mask”?

As every Sunday in “Who is the mask”, the mysterious celebrities appear on stage and the public has the option of choosing their favorite participant of the night. To do this you just have to enter here.

Alebrije sings “The Faker”. Photo: Capture The Stars

This is behind the scenes of “Who is the mask”

Episode 8 of “who is the mask” will be broadcast this Sunday, the show is characterized by keeping the identities of its participants a mystery. It is even maintained during the behind the scenes of the Televisa show.

Who is Alebrije in “Who is the mask”?

Season 4 of the show “Who is the mask” brought new colorful characters. One of them is Alebrije. But which celebrity is behind the adorable dragon? On some occasion, the researchers released some possible names such as: Danna Paola, Alicia Machado, Sofía Reyes and the streamer Ari gameplays.

“Who is the mask”, season 4 live today Sunday December 4. Photo: Twitter/ Who is the mask

What character was discovered in the latest edition of “Who is the mask” season 4?

In the most recent episode of “Who Is the Mask”, the identity of one of the competing characters was revealed by the four investigators. On this occasion, ‘Geisha’ had to remove her mask. But who was behind the disguise? Discover it here.

What happened in the previous chapter in “Who is the mask”, season 4?

In chapter 7 of “Who is the mask”, the researchers managed to guess the identity of some of the colorful characters. Kid Bengala, Huacal, Koaláctico, Triki, Alebrije and Bunch still remain in the race for the semifinal

What characters were discovered?

Octopus, Lele Pons

Broom, Mariana, the ‘Barby’ Juárez

Egyptian King, Adrian Uribe

Cornelius, Pee Wee

Pincushion, Litzy

Cactus, Fernando Carrillo

Bot, Diego Schoening

Rider, Jose Ron

Dalmatian, Fernanda Meade (Pandora)

Elvestruz, Pablo Montero

Graffiti, Beto Cuevas

Geisha, Iran Castle

Who are the characters in Who is the Mask 2022?

alebrije

pincushion

bunch

Cactus

cornelius

Dalmatian

elvestrich

Geisha

graffiti

kid flare

ucal

egyptian king

trike

Koalactic.

Huacal

Octopus

Broom

bot

Horse rider

The characters of “Who is the mask”. Photo: LR composition / Instagram capture

Who are the researchers?

Juan Pablo Zurita

Carlos Rivera

Galia Montijo

yuri

What is “Who is the Mask” about?

The Mexican reality show “Who is the mask” is based on presenting a series of celebrities in disguise and their duty is to hide their identity to avoid being disqualified. At each gala they will present a choreography and leave clues for the investigators.

How to vote in “Who is the Mask” 2022?

In case you already know the identity of your favorite character, you can leave your vote for “Who is the mask” by entering the following link: www.lasestrellas.tv/reality/quien-es-la-mascara. It should be noted that, to cast the vote, you must wait until the start of the Mexican reality show.

Who are the drivers?

The renowned commentator marisol gonzalez He is the one who is leading the conduction of “Who is the mask”. Likewise, she is also a Mexican model who has vast experience on TV by hosting the “Hoy” program.

On the other hand, Omar Chaparro, an actor recognized for his dubbing of “Kung fu panda”, is the one who accompanies Marisol in front of cameras every Sunday on Canal de Las Estrellas.

Photo: composition LR/@eslamascara/Twitter

Who is the mask 2022: schedule

“Who is the mask” is broadcast every Sunday from 8:30 pm (in Mexico and Peru), a time in which Mexican families can enjoy the entire show from their homes.

Who is the mask Mexico: transmission channel

Followers of the singing reality can tune in to the complete programming through Canal Las Estrellas. The identity of the invited artists will be discovered by the public, in conjunction with the program’s researchers.

monster who is the mask

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE?

To follow the reality show minute by minute, you must hire Canal Las Estrellas

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

If you want to know all the details of “Who is the mask”, you can enjoy the program by streaming VOSE, VE, VO and the following website: betaseries.com.

What time does “Who is the mask” show?

The program “Who is the mask” is broadcast at 8:30 pm (in Mexico and Peru). From this hour you can follow all the details of the fun reality show on Televisa.

Who are the presenters of “Who is the mask”?

For this season, the entertainment program “Who is the mask” has Marisol González and Omar Chaparro as drivers.

Both are in charge of animating the party on the set, giving orientations to the participants and clues to the team of investigators.