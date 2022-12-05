Partly cloudy, lack of precipitation, sleet in places and up to 8 degrees below zero – this is what the Moscow region expects on Monday, December 5. The corresponding forecast was published on the website of the Russian hydrometeorological center.

During the day in Moscow, the air temperature will vary from -10 to -8 degrees, at night it is expected to drop to 13 degrees below zero.

Forecasters promise residents of the Moscow region from -12 to -7 degrees during the daytime and a cold snap of up to 16 degrees below zero at night.

A southerly wind is forecast at a speed of 4–9 m/s.

Atmospheric pressure will be 767 mm Hg. As Roman Vilfand, scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, said yesterday, a new atmospheric pressure record since 2001 is expected in the capital on December 5 – the corresponding figure will be about 770 mm Hg.

On the same day, December 4, the daily atmospheric pressure record of 1954 was broken – then the barometers displayed 772.2 mm of mercury. Evgeny Tishkovets, a leading specialist of the Phobos weather center, emphasized that for more than 10 days the atmospheric pressure in the Moscow region has exceeded the norm and is reaching peaks.

At the same time, the forecaster warned that sunny, frosty weather in January with a temperature background 4-7 below the climatic norm will continue in the capital until December 8. Meanwhile, a slight warming in the capital is possible on Tuesday, December 6.