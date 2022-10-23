The world champion dream of Aleix Espargarò andAprilia he finally died in the penultimate race of the season, on the Malaysian circuit of Sepang. The Spaniard, who started from tenth position on the starting grid, has never been able to approach the pace imposed by the Bagnaia-Quartararo duo, who despite having started from the same area of ​​the grid took only a few corners to make their appearance in the leading positions of the race. Espargarò, on the other hand, has always remained stuck around the top-10, then closing the race in the same position from which he had started. Now even the third step of the world podium is at risk, given that Bastianini with today’s second place is behind him just a distance away.

“Today’s race was incredibly boring – the centaur from Granolleres vented to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP – although up to now we have been in a position to win this championship. I am especially sorry because Pecco also knew that Fabio was faster than us and that their teams have more experience than us. The thing I regret is ending the season the way we are ending, at a very low level and far from our best version. Moreover without an explanation. I’m a little sad“. In the last four races, after the third place in Aragon, Espargarò and Aprilia are not never went beyond ninth place. Numbers that clearly explain the collapse experienced in the general classification.

“I hope that things can change in Valencia. We will do our best and now we have to analyze everything well – pointed out the Catalan driver – we don’t know what’s going on and our level has been much lower in the last four races. We will try to do a reset. We have shown that we have the speed and I hope to return to our best version, to finish the season as we deserve. We have had an impressive season and we deserve to finish it well“. The great concern for Espargarò is linked to the fact that no one, within the team, has fully understood the reasons for this vertical collapse in terms of performance.

“All of us in the team don’t know what’s going on – concluded Aleix – we need to do analysis to better understand the useful aspects for the future. If we look at the times of winter, everyone has been running quite similar times this weekend, except for us. Not only here, but also in Thailand and Japan, there are many races in which we have not shown our level, neither I nor Maverick. We are always far from the best, and this is strange because in Europe in 12 races we have made 10 podiums. Basically we were almost always on the podium. Instead in the latter we are always out. We need to understand what is happening“.