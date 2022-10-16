“Who is the Mask” returns to the screens of the Mexican channel Las Estrellas and promises to meet the expectations of the fans who asked for his return. In addition, he revealed the new contestants and who will make up the investigation team.

When does “Who is the mask” season 4 premiere?

Season 4 of “Who is the Mask? It will premiere this Sunday, October 16 at 8:30 pm The Mexican reality show stole the hearts of the public and has already become the favorite of many.

Who are the characters in “Who is the mask” 2022?

Through its official Instagram account, the production of “Who is the mask” announced that there will be 18 contestants. The artists will dress up as various characters and will try to hide their identity.

The characters in this new season will be:

alebrije

sharpener

bot

bunch

Cactus

Cornelius

Dalmatian

Elvestruz

Broom

Geisha

graffiti

Horse rider

flare kid

ucal

Octopus

egyptian king

Triki

Koalactic.

There will be 18 characters in Who is the Mask 2022. Photo: Instagram capture / @Quiéneslamáscara

What is “Who is the Mask” about?

Who is the mask is of Mexican origin and consists of presenting various talents under peculiar costumes. The interesting thing is that under the suits there is a celebrity and the investigators will have to identify who it is.

Who are the drivers?

Home again! The actor and musician Omar Chaparro returns to hosting the reality show, after leaving during the broadcasts of the final program. The also composer is recognized for being the voice of ‘Po’ in the “Kung Fu Panda” movies.

In turn, the singer will be accompanied by Marisol González, Mexican commentator and model, who was the host of the “Hoy” program on the Televisa network. In addition, in 2002 she represented Mexico and won the “Nuestra Belleza México” pageant, also, the following year she won the “Miss Universe 2003 ″ in Panama.

Who will be the researchers?

“Who is the mask?” It premieres on October 16 at 8:30 pm on Las Estrellas and Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Juan Pa Zurita and now Galilea Montijo will have to discover, with the help of the clues, who is famous under the new characters.

“Who is the mask” 2022: schedule

You can enjoy “Who is the mask? every Sunday from 8:30 pm on the Las Estrellas channel.

“Who is the mask” 2022: broadcast channel

So far not many of the participants are known, but it will be a mission for the researchers to discover the artist behind the suit.

How to watch the Las Estrellas channel LIVE?

To see “Who is the mask” live and not miss any details, you must enter directly from the official site of Las Estrellas Televisa on a PC or Smart T.

“Who is the mask” 2022 will be broadcast live on Mexican networks. Photo: @Whothemask / Instagram

How to watch Televisa LIVE?

On the other hand, if you want to enjoy the presentations through Televisa, you can watch the program from its website and they are completely free.