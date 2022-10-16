In the framework of “International Day of Rural Women” They highlighted the programs in favor of women in Puebla, state resources for the development of public policies for the promotion and business development.

Via programs that strengthen the producers, promote their empowerment and encourage their economic autonomy in charge of the Rural Development Secretariat (SDR).

“The creating programs and strategies that have been aimed at strengthening producers from Puebla” stressed Ana Altamirano, head of the SDR.

they performed virtual forum “Strength of Our Field”, organized by the Secretary and with the participation of producers, artisans and creators of organizations to support women who live off the rural activity.

Altamirano Pérez emphasized that the female sector It is an essential part for the recovery of the Pueblan countryside, thanks to its knowledge and contributions in stages such as transformation and commercialization.

The Secretary It has specific programs with a gender perspective, seeking to eliminate the inequality gaps experienced by women and provide opportunities for their economic autonomy; achieving in the last year that four out of every 10 supports delivered are allocated to production companies.

Puebla has more than half a million people dedicated to activities in the rural sector, 117,000 of them are women, who work both in the agricultural sector, as well as in the agro-industrial and artisanal sectors, through the transformation of products for added value and the commercialization.

