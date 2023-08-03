The case of Donald Trump’s third criminal indictment will perhaps be the most important in the history of the United States and the career of Judge Tanya Chutkanwho has handed down some of the harshest sentences against supporters of the former president in cases involving the January 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol.

Chutkan, 61, has been assigned to oversee the landmark trial of the 45th president of the United States on charges of conspiring to reverse the result of the 2020 election won by Democrat Joe Biden. was randomly assigned.

Chutkan and Trump crossed paths two years ago when the latter filed a lawsuit claiming that as president he could not turn over documents to a congressional committee investigating the attack on the Capitol by his supporters.

Trump was no longer president at the time and Chutkan, in his ruling, rejected the claim, saying that his argument “appears to be based on the notion that his executive branch ‘exists in perpetuity’.”.

“But presidents are not kings and the plaintiff is not president,” Chutkan wrote.

Pro-Trump protesters occupy the west front grounds of the US Capitol, including the inaugural stage and observation decks, in Washington, DC, USA, January 6, 2021. Photo: EFE / EPA / MICHAEL REYNOLDS ATTEN

Some of the White House records and files that Chutkan ordered released were used as evidence in the 45-page criminal indictment filed against Trump Tuesday by special counsel Jack Smith.

The trials for the attack on the Capitol have been held in Washington, and Chutkan, who has presided over nearly three dozen such cases, has handed down some of the harshest sentences.

In December 2021, the magistrate sentenced a Trump supporter to five years in prison for assaulting police officers on Capitol Hill, the harshest sentence to date.

“It must be made clear that trying to violently overthrow the government, trying to stop the peaceful transition of power and assaulting law enforcement officers in that effort” carries “punishment,” he said.

Who is it?

According to a count of Washington Postin the middle of June Chutkan had sentenced 31 defendants to prison terms.

Trump, the favorite for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, will appear before another judge in Washington on Thursday. Then the case will go to Chutkan.

Born in Jamaica, this judge was appointed by former Democratic President Barack Obama and confirmed unanimously (95-0) by the Senate in June 2014.

According to her official biography, she has a degree in economics from George Washington University and a law degree from Pennsylvania University.

After working for three years in a law firm, she became a public defender in the city of Washington, where she spent the next 11 years.

She then joined the law firm of Boies, Schiller & Flexner, where she worked for another 12 years before becoming a federal judge.

Donald Trump, former President of the United States. Photo: EFE/EPA/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

The details of the case and the accusation

The former president is charged with four counts: conspiracy to defraud the United States, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

For the first of these charges, he could receive a maximum sentence of five years in prison, for the second and third twenty years in prison, respectively, and for the fourth, ten years.

The indictment describes that after losing the November 3, 2020 elections to Democrat Joe Biden, the then-president embarked on a conspiracy to “reverse the legitimate results of the 2020 presidential election” with false allegations of voter fraud and multiple ploys.

Basically, the document narrates the alleged efforts that Trump developed to change the electoral result against him from the day of the vote until after January 6, 2021, when a mob of his followers stormed the Capitol with the assembled Congress. to confirm Biden’s victory in the elections.

INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP and EFE