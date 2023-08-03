These are the words of the woman: “No one can be trusted”

Mirko Brunetti and Pearl Vatiero were without a doubt the undisputed protagonists of this latest edition of Temptation Island. After making the decision to exit the show separately, Mirko and Perla went their separate ways completely. While he started dating the single Greta Rossetti, Perla confessed that she started dating the tempter Igor Zeetti.

Over the last few hours, a social post has been causing a lot of talk Pearl’s mother she wrote on her Instagram page. The reference is evident in the words written by the woman Mirko Brunettihis daughter’s ex-boyfriend against whom he lashed out strongly.

Thus begins the long post written by mother of Pearl for her daughter:

My rare pearl, once again you have made me proud of you, of the woman you are and of the values ​​you possess. I admit that watching you cry, suffer, get angry broke my heart. I never wanted to see you like this, but I know this will be an indelible life lesson for you.

And, continuing, the mother of Pearl Vatiero he continued his message with these words:

You will surely have understood that no one can be trusted 100%, that life is made up of the unexpected and that, however it goes, your family will always be there to support and encourage you. I hope this experience has been able to make you understand how much strength and courage you possess. And that, despite the disappointments, life continues hectic and there is no time to stop and think about the little things.

To then conclude: