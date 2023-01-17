Who is the footballer arrested with 100 kilos of cocaine in his suitcase?

Drug trafficking and its tentacles have no end. at the airport Paris, Charles de Gaulle, the midfielder of the national team of Martinique, Jean-Manuel Nedrawho transported 100 kilos of cocaine.

Nedra, who belongs to the Aiglon du Lamentin, He is in a dungeon and waiting for the authorities to rule on the case.

The player was arrested with his partner, who was provisionally released, according to the authorities of that country.

Team statement

“Without knowing the degree of relation to the issue, we have discovered that one of our players was arrested for drug smuggling,” explained an official message from his football club.

And he added: “Let us be stronger than ever in the objective of continuing our educational work through sports to fight against this type of plague and protect and alert young people to the risks, consequences and abuses of this environment.”

The Martinique media point out that Nedra has been part of the national team for 10 years and that her old lady went to France for personal reasons.

The player was born on March 11, 1993, is 29 years old and made his debut with Martinique in 2012. He was part of the team that played the Martinique Gold Cup in 2017.

