, one of the most prestigious in the world. Research is moving in this direction, because the so-called mucosal (i.e. nasal or oral) vaccines can block the virus already at the entrance door, preventing contagion. Which the vaccines currently used do not guarantee, while protecting against serious disease, it clarifies Joseph Remuzzidirector of the Mario Negri Institute for Pharmacological Research and full professor of Nephrology at the University of Milan.

Professor, at what point is the research on mucosal vaccines?



According to the survey of natures, around a hundred vaccine candidates have been studied around the world, twenty of which have reached the clinical stage with human trials. The one produced by CanSino Biologics, based on a viral vector, is already used in China but unfortunately we do not know anything about its effectiveness. Instead, we have information on the vaccine developed by Codagenix (a US company) together with the Indian Serum Institute, with a live attenuated virus: according to the first data, it induces a strong cellular response in adults and acts against various Sars-CoV-2 proteins, which remain unchanged in the different variants. It would be able to block the replication of the virus in the nose and at the moment it could be the most promising candidate (phase 2-3 started in mid-2022). See also After a hit on the head, it is better not to use screens for two days

In addition to protecting against infection, do nasal or oral vaccines guarantee protection against serious illness, hospitalization and death?



We don’t know yet, but studies are ongoing and I think the results could come even sooner than we think. It is difficult to pronounce on this. The Codagenix vaccine, for which tests are also underway in Great Britain, has so far shown to induce a cellular response (B and T lymphocytes), as well as antibodies. We can hope that it offers complete protection, both from infection and disease.

There has been a lot of talk about AstraZeneca’s nasal vaccine: does it work?



Unfortunately, the results of the experimentation were disappointing. The University of Oxford tested the same formulation of the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 vaccine, a viral vector, i.e. the AstraZeneca vaccine used in the early stages of the pandemic. The intranasal version was not as effective. This does not mean that we have to give up, the search must go on and what is happening around the world. In Iran, a protein spray vaccine was approved in October 2021 and administered in 5 million doses. A mucosal vaccine has also been authorized in Russia. Nature asked the two countries for data on efficacy, which however did not arrive. See also Coronavirus, the latest news from Italy and the world on Covid, the green pass and vaccines

There is a nasal flu vaccine and it is also used in Italy for the 2-18 age group. What do you think?



a very effective vaccine in children, less so in adults. The spray formula can be attractive for parents, above all because we are talking about an administration that must be repeated every year. This could also apply to the intranasal vaccine against Sars-CoV-2 given that mucosal antibodies have a limited duration over time. But, as mentioned, the real “revolution” of intranasal vaccines could be to block the virus before it triggers the infection, thus preventing contagion. In this way, the circulation of Sars-CoV-2 would finally stop, thus avoiding the development of new variants. I would add that the nasal formulation can also be an advantage for vaccination campaigns in emerging countries.