In the good, bad and worse! The model Amanda Dudamel is on everyone’s lips after disputing the crown of Miss Universe 2022 as one of the favorites and staying in second place by decision of the preliminary jury. For many, she was undoubtedly the queen, not only because of her physical beauty, but also because of her great speaking skills and stage performance, unlike, for example, our representative Alessia Rovegno, who could perform very well on the catwalks, but her interventions in public they were not the best.

Her followers and Internet users from all over the world have expressed their disappointment that the beautiful Venezuelan has not been crowned as the most beautiful woman on the planet. These same speculations have helped the fashion designer become much more popular on social networks, to the point of surpassing her first million followers on her Instagram. Through these means, the influencer has not stopped thanking each of the people who gave her support during her participation in the most important beauty pageant of all time, especially her family and her boyfriend, Daniel Roa, whom he publicly introduced for the first time. Do you want to know more about him? Here we will tell you all the details.

Who is Amanda Dudamel’s boyfriend?

According to what his Instagram account indicates, the young man’s full name is Daniel Andrés Roa Farias and he is 26 years old, since he was born in November 1996. His identity also appears on the International Tennis Federation page, at the one that appears as an athlete of that specialty that represents his country of origin, Venezuela.

In addition, it is known through the Check Company portal that he worked in 2020 as an official of a company in the United Kingdom. However, his true passion was tennis and his interest in this sport has led him to appear in international statistics in this world. In short, a whole box of surprises turned out to be the partner of the beauty queen.

What is the love story of Amanda Dudamel and her boyfriend?

Although it is very difficult to find information about Daniel Roa On social networks and the Internet, the businessman was interviewed at the Miss Universe locations in the United States, where he told all the details of his romance with the beauty queen Amanda Dudamel, which will surprise more than one. Why? Let’s start with the age at which they met. She was 13 years old and he was 15 years old.

In that sense, he stated: “The story is long… We studied at the same school and we trained tennis together. I gave her tennis lessons and from the first day I fell in love with her. From there it was like a whole year writing to him because his dad is a little jealous and he wouldn’t stop, but here we go.

When asked about the number of years they had been together, the athlete revealed that between the time they were together in his country and the time he spends outside of it for work reasons, they add up to approximately seven years. I mean, they know each other a lot.

Amanda Dudamel’s boyfriend traveled to support her for Miss Universe 2022

The love of Daniel Roa He is unconditional for his queen Amanda Dudamel and he showed it by accompanying her to her concentration in New Orleans and on the main day, January 14, the date on which she fought until the last minute to show the great potential she had as a participant.