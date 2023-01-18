Former US Secretary of State Kissinger said that in the future Ukraine will need to be admitted to NATO

Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has changed his mind on Ukraine’s accession to NATO. He believes that in the future the country will need to be accepted into the North Atlantic Alliance. He expressed his position during an online speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, writes Bloomberg.

“I think that Ukrainian membership in NATO will be the right outcome,” Kissinger said.

The ex-secretary of state explained his early speeches against Ukraine’s membership in NATO and other military alliances with the fear that this could provoke the conflict “which is now observed.” Now, he believes, the idea of ​​Ukraine’s neutral status “doesn’t make sense anymore.”

In his book Leadership: Six Lessons of World Strategy, Henry Kissinger wrote that the neutral status of Ukraine is the way to end the conflict with Russia and establish peace in the region. According to him, because of the vast territories, Russia “constantly feels insecure” of its borders. From this logic, he deduced that Moscow cannot allow Kyiv to join NATO. The contradiction, he wrote, can be eliminated by a neutral status for Ukraine and specific security guarantees from other states.