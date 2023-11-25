The Mexican National Team did not have a prominent role in the Under 17 World Cup in Indonesia. However, a soccer player from El Tri has attracted the attention of international teams due to his great individual performances in the international competition. Is about Stephano Carrilloone of the greatest jewels of Mexican soccer.
The name of the 18-year-old forward, originally from Gómez Palacio, Durango, has been heard a lot in recent weeks. Here we tell you some facts that you didn’t know about this promising forward.
After playing in the U-17 World Cup, Carrillo aroused the interest of several teams from the Old Continent. These include Newcastle United, Wolverhampton Wanderers, Feyenoord and Copenhagen. Will Santos Laguna let his jewel out?
SCOUTED, a portal specialized in analyzing young soccer players, followed Carrillo and compared his playing style with that of Uruguayan Darwin Núñez, from Liverpool. This site highlighted the physique of the young Mexican forward, in addition to his speed.
According to an interview that ESPN did with his mother, Stephano Carrillo is a big fan of Spider-Man and in his training suitcases he usually carries “the classic red and blue uniform of said character.” When he scores a goal, he usually celebrates like a superhero and pretends to throw cobwebs.
Guillermo ‘Platanito’ Hernández, director of Santos’ basic forces, pointed out in an interview with ESPN that Carrillo has similarities with Raúl Jiménez. “In size and individual technique, Stephano is similar to Raúl Jiménez. He is a very good finisher; not as fine as Raúl, but he has very good individual technique as well,” said Hernández.
Santos Laguna has stood out in recent years for having one of the most productive youth teams in Liga MX. Carrillo is one of the Guerreros’ biggest bets, but so far he has not made his debut in the first division.
