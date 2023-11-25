🚨 EXCLUSIVE | After his participation in the World Cup, Stephano Carrillo is in the portfolio of Newcastle, Wolverhampton, Feyenoord and Kopenhagen.

Carrillo was the best on the team during the World Cup and these teams have already asked about him, in addition to other MLS teams. pic.twitter.com/lcPuIymX5N

— Yeudiel Pacheco  (@yeudielpacheco) November 23, 2023