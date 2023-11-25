Atlético de Madrid received Mallorca on matchday 14 of the League, and achieved three very difficult points against a Mallorca that did not give up. Now it’s time to focus on the next commitment, the Champions League.
On November 28, Atlético de Madrid will play in the Champions League again. The red and whites could arrive with qualification for the round of 16 on track, always depending on what happens the previous day, but even so they cannot trust themselves and have to get a positive result from the Netherlands.
Atlético de Madrid now faces one of the most complicated stretches of its season, and to finish these games they will visit FC Barcelona with the hope of staying hooked on La Liga and also moving away from the Catalans in the standings.
Finally, Atlético de Madrid will host the LaLiga bottom team at the Metropolitano. A priori it is an affordable match for Simeone’s men after the great duel against FC Barcelona.
The colchoneros will want revenge after the in-extremis goal of the Romans in the first leg. Atlético are clear favorites to finish first in the group.
Of the big teams in Spain, Atlético de Madrid may have the most complicated schedule of all in this stretch of the season. After hosting Lazio in a match that could be crucial for the Colchoneros, they travel to Bilbao to face an Athletic Club that wants to stay at the top of the table.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Schedule
|
Competition
|
TV Channel
|
Feyenoord
|
November 28
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
FC Barcelona
|
December 3
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
Almeria
|
December 10
|
14:00 ESP, 10:00 ARG, 07:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
|
lazio
|
December 13th
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
Champions League
|
Movistar+
|
Athletic Club
|
December 16
|
21:00 ESP, 17:00 ARG, 13:00 MX
|
The league
|
Movistar+
