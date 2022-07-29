Lark Garcia Miro He would have ended his relationship with Paolo Guerrero for some time, and his recent trip to Europe would prove the estrangement with the footballer. The influencer was seen on the beaches of Greece enjoying with friends while the Peruvian striker negotiated in Brazil hiring him at Avaí FC.

In social networks, the businesswoman shared photos and videos of her stay in the old continent; But one of the snapshots that caught the attention of her followers was when she posed next to a man.

The young woman tagged him and on her Instagram profile she is called Rodrigo Elijah. Who is the subject who looked happy next to the former administrator of Mercato Verde? Meet him in this note.

Who is Rodrigo Elias?

In his Instagram profile, the young man claims to be from Peruvian nationality and describe himself as an interior designer. He and a group of compatriots met the model in Mykonos, Greece.

In the stories, the model celebrated having seen him again, with which he hinted that they had not been for a while.

“Finally! Love you with all my (heart), @ rod251 ″, wrote the businesswoman, who days before her arrival in the Balkan country was in Ibiza, Spain.

Alondra García Miró goes out with a mysterious man and this is his identity. Photo: Capture/Instagram

What happened between Paolo Guerrero and Alondra García?

Alondra García and Paolo Guerrero would have ended their relationship after three years, according to the presenter Xavier Red in the magazine “On everyone’s lips” on July 7.

“They (Alondra and Paolo) are no longer there, they are not going to come back. I know that Alondra is looking for an apartment in Miraflores from 80 to 100 m², with a garage, near the boardwalk, with one bedroom”, he stated.

Janet Barboza also responded to the speculation and said that the alleged breakup would have had a reason. “Paolo wanted to have a baby with Alondra and she accepted, as long as they get married first. That’s what a person very close to them told me, ”she expressed in“ America Today ”.