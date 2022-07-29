With a funny trailer accompanied by the unmistakable voice of Hidenari Ugaki, Ubisoft And Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio announce the collaboration between the game series Yakuza And Rainbox Six Siege. How? Goro Majima, Shimano’s Mad Dogbecomes a playable character thanks to the “Elite Bundle“.

The set includes a victory animation, Majima’s uniform, a yokai skin for drones, weapon skins and an elite charm dedicated to Majima. Let’s watch it in the trailer available below.

Source: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio, Ubisoft