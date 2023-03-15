Who is Rebecca Jewel Manenti, the first daughter of Heather Parisi

Rebecca Jewel Manenti is the first daughter of Heather Parisi. In fact, the great showgirl has four children in all and the eldest of her is called Rebecca. In these hours she holds another daughter, Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, Ultimo’s girlfriend. Heather Parisi, a guest at Belve, declared that she did not know the singer, that she is in fact her son-in-law.

A phrase that has caused much discussion on social media. Jacqueline then replied on Instagram explaining that she has not had a relationship with her mother for many years, and for this reason she is not informed about her private life. She also asked for respect. As mentioned, Heather Parisi has four children, three girls and a boy, born to three different men. The eldest daughter Rebecca Jewel Manenti was born from the marriage with Giorgio Manenti. Jacqueline Luna di Giacomo is the daughter of Giovanni di Giacomo, with whom the showgirl had a relationship. In 2010 Heather and her husband Umberto Maria Anzolin, through in vitro fertilization had the twins Dylan and Elizabeth Anzolin.

Who is

The first daughter is called Rebecca. Heather Parisi and Giorgio Manenti met in 1993 and got married the following year. Rebecca Jewel Manenti was born in 1994. When her mother moved to Hong Kong, the girl preferred to stay in Rome with her father. She graduated from the Dante Alighieri classical high school and graduated from Luiss. After university, she moved to Madrid to continue her studies at the “Universidad Europea”, where she graduated in 2008. Rebecca decided to continue living in Spain, where she spent her last student years.

Rebecca’s father is Giorgio Manenti. He has had problems with the law: he was in fact arrested in 1996 for the bankruptcy of the Magnetofoni Castelli company. Heather Parisi testified on his behalf, helping to clear him of the charges for which he had been imprisoned in San Vittore. The two divorced in 1999.

Rebecca has a younger sister and two younger brothers. With Jacqueline Luna Di Giacomo, born from Heather Parisi’s relationship with the orthopedic surgeon Giovanni Di Giacomo, the girl has a very serene relationship and the two often see each other. The girl also has two younger twin brothers, Elizabeth and Dylan, born from her mother’s second marriage to Umberto Maria Anzolin.

We don’t know if Rebecca, Heather Parisi’s first daughter, has a boyfriend or not because she is very private about her private life, even if last December she posted photos in the sweet company of a boy. From his profile Instagram, on which she is followed by almost 15 thousand people, we know that she is a dentist and orthodontist. You live between Italy and the United States.

Rebecca and Jacqueline, when their mother revealed that she had been abused by a former partner for 7 years, issued a joint statement to exonerate their respective fathers. “We would like to emphasize that we are happy to learn about the mother’s serenity through the media. In reference to last week’s broadcast on which Heather was a guest, we are very sorry for what she said happened to her. At the same time, we would like to underline for the avoidance of doubt that our fathers, respectively Giorgio Manenti and Giovanni Di Giacomo, are completely unrelated to what Heather reported. The facts reported are long before our birth. We think this is a necessary act in respect of them”.