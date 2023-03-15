Pensions Quota 103, Inps: online application on the website

The application for flexible early retirement is available on the INPS.it websiteprovided for on an experimental basis by the 2023 budget law (law n.197/2022) for workers who by 31/12/2023 reach an age of at least 62 years and a minimum contribution record of 41 years. The pension can be obtained three months after the accrual of the requisites and, in any case, not before 1 April 2023. Only public administration employees must wait six months and at least 1 August 2023. During the period between the date of effective date of the flexible early retirement and the date of achievement of the age requirement for the old-age pensionit is not possible to combine the pension with income from employment or self-employment, with the exception of income deriving from occasional self-employment within the limit of 5 thousand gross euros per year.

Pensions Quota 103, the maximum amount in payment

The maximum monthly amount of the flexible early retirement in payment cannot exceed five times the minimum treatment established for each year (for 2023 the amount is equal to 2818.65 euros). This limit is no longer applied to the achievement of the age requirement envisaged for the old-age pension, which for the two-year period 2023/2024 is 67 years old. The payment term of the Tfr/Tfsmoreover, it does not take into account the retirement date of the person concerned, but rather the moment in which the employee would have reached the ordinary requisite envisaged for the early pension, or matures the age requisite envisaged for the old-age pension. For all the necessary details, including the methods of submitting the application, please refer to message no. 754 of 21 February 2023 and the Inps circular n. 27 of 10 March 2023 published on the inps.it website.

