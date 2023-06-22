Rafaela Pimenta is one of the new figures in professional football. The 40-year-old woman assumed the representation of great sports stars, after the death of the renowned manager Mino Raiola.

On April 30, 2022, representative Mino Raiola passed away, after months of fighting a lung disease. The Italian was awarded in 2016 and 2020 as the best agent of the year when representing players like Erling Haaland, Paul Pogba, Matthijs de Ligt, Donnarumma and Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

According to ‘Forbes’ magazine, Mino Fabiola closed large contracts with earnings of more than 721 million euros and reached 72 million euros in commissions in 2022.

Who is Rafaela Pimenta?



Rafaela Pimenta is a Brazilian lawyer who worked alongside the renowned agent for 18 years. In addition to speaking eight languages, she is one of the most prominent negotiators in the sport.

According to the Italian media ‘La Gazzetta dello Sport’, the woman is nicknamed the ‘iron lady’, one of the most important businessmen who helped Raiola to get important signings throughout history.

The businesswoman lives in the Principality of Monaco, where the headquarters of the One Sarl company is located, which was directed by the agent. Pimenta was considered the right hand of the Italian and the best option to be his successor.

However, she works hand in hand with five other agents, including Enzo Rabiola, Mino’s cousin.

One Sarl manages major clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester City. In addition, one of the agency’s prominent players is striker Erling Haaland, who plays for Manchester City in England.

In addition, the woman is a promoter of the creation of Football Forum, a forum founded by agents who dominate the market in which Raiola appeared as president and now she as executive vice president.

Pimenta is a woman far from the spotlight, she likes to be at the forefront of world signings, but she is very reserved. However, when it comes to negotiating, she is one of the best and she has become one of the promises in the soccer agent market.

