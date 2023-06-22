TV journalist, former ABC science editor Mike Guillen, who escaped diving to the Titanic, thanked the Russian pilot on June 21.

Against the background of the events with the bathyscaphe, which disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean, he recalled a similar incident in 2000. Then the underwater bathyscaphe got stuck in the wreckage of the Titanic.

“Please tell the people of Russia from me how much I am grateful to them for having an excellent pilot Victor with me. He was the pilot during our dive on the Russian submersible, there were no problems with him, we were just unlucky. I want you to know how grateful I am to Viktor and all the Russian people. Thanks to him, I am alive today. If not for his professionalism, I would not be talking to you today, ”Guillen said in an interview with Izvestia.

Earlier that day, Guillen expressed hope that the crew of the missing Titan submersible could be rescued. In his opinion, something more serious happened on the ship than a communication failure.

On June 19, OceanGate Expeditions reported the disappearance of its submersible “Titan” with the crew. The company is engaged in the delivery of tourists to the wreckage of the Titanic at a depth of 3.8 thousand meters.

Searches covered almost 26 thousand square meters. km. There are five people in the submersible. Among them are the British billionaire and researcher Hamish Harding, as well as the Pakistani businessman Shahzada Dawood with his son Suleiman.

On June 21, it was reported that rescue crews heard “acoustic feedback”. A thud from the ocean was heard every 30 minutes for four hours. Later, NBC News reported that the recorded sounds were not made by the ship’s crew.

At the same time, underwater researcher David Gallo suggested that the Titan submersible that had disappeared in the Atlantic Ocean could have exploded.

It is also known that the bathyscaphe’s hull had technical problems, in particular, it showed signs of cyclic fatigue. Against this background, its maximum diving depth was reduced to 3 thousand meters.