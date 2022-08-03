Ignatius Baladan He surprised his followers by introducing Natalia Segura as his partner, who in early July decided to visit him on the set of “This is war”. The young woman appeared hugging the reality boy during a Combination de la Habana presentation.

But who is the woman who has stolen the heart of the Uruguayan? She is very popular in her home country and has a large following on digital platforms. She knows more about the 30-year-old influencer.

Who is Ignacio Baladán’s girlfriend?

Natalia Segura He is popular for his content on social networks, a space in which he shares incidents from his life and some creations from time to time. The Colombian-born influencer is known as ‘La Segura’ and she has around 8 million followers on Instagram.

On YouTube, he has around 1.5 million subscribers, who have fun with his videos loaded with comedy and reality situations.

Her fans describe her as a woman with remarkable presence and charisma in front of cameras. In her clips, she recounts anecdotes from her life with advice on how to improve.

Natalia Segura, Colombian influencer of great popularity. Photo: La Segura/Instagram

She was related to artists from her country such as Pipe Bueno and Montes León. She, however, spent some time single until she met Ignacio Baladán at an event.

Natalia Segura: accident left her disabled for a while

On December 23, 2013, the young woman suffered an accident that left her disabled for many years. On Instagram, she told in detail what happened that day.

As he narrated, a stray bullet took away the mobility of his legs. He went through difficult times and suffered from depression, however, over the years he was able to recover.

Ignacio Baladán supports Natalia after revealing that he wanted to make an attempt on her life. Photo: Ignacio Baladán//La Segura/Instagram

“I was not strong during this time. She took me to that black hole of depression, and I really needed help, ”said the young woman.

He assured that he wanted to make an attempt on his life, but he did not. Ignacio Baladán was one of the people who helped her a lot.

He responded in the video where Natalia talked about her trauma. “You know I admire you! You are a person worth gold”, wrote the Uruguayan.

Ignacio Baladán supports his partner after revealing that he wanted to attempt on his life. Photo: Capture/Instagram

Are Natalia Segura and Ignacio Baladán expecting a baby?

Natalia Seguro was with Lima together with Ignacio Baladán, after confirming that they maintain a relationship. The reality boy is happier than ever for this opportunity in love that they are giving each other.

In this sense, cameras “America Shows” they approached the reality boy, who was asked if he is expecting a child from her. “We are going step by step, something very nice, we are enjoying this moment,” replied the Uruguayan.