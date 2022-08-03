If Deportivo Cali lacked something in the midst of its institutional, economic and sports crisis, it was a conflict between the coach, Máyer Candelo, and the top leader of the squad, Teófilo Gutiérrez.

Teo, who already paid the two dates of suspension for his expulsion on the first date, against Tolima, was not summoned by Candelo for the match that, in the end, lost 0-3 against Envigado to sink to the last place in the table.

Before the game, Candelo had given a statement that left more than one thinking. “I don’t need Teo, I need someone who is committed to Deportivo Cali. Anyone who is committed is welcome on my team. Just as I hand the keys to everyone, I take them away too. This is a matter of mutual respect, of commitments, of working every day, of helping each other because no one is unaware of his conditions. We all know about his talent, his magic, his experience, but we need everyone’s commitment,” he said.

Mayer Candelo evaded the topic of Teófilo Gutiérrez

Already with the three goals inside and the last place nailed for the moment, Candelo was asked about the subject again and the DT avoided referring directly to the subject.



“I have to talk about the 18 players who were there today, not the ones who aren’t. I can’t say that I lost because of Teo or won because of Teo, I can’t put him on a payroll where he isn’t there to talk about a topic that isn’t his, he wasn’t on the 18 players. I have to talk about who they are,” he said.

Mayer Candelo, coach of Deportivo Cali. See also Juan Guillermo Cuadrado, starter: Cagliari vs. juventus live

Candelo does not explain what has happened and took responsibility for the defeat. “A negative situation, unfortunately it was not a good time, we continue to fail individually, collectively, there are no excuses, if there is someone responsible here it is me, not the players, that’s why I came alone. I’m the one who trains them and if they haven’t done things right it’s because they haven’t understood the message”.

Candelo’s explanations for the bad moment in Cali

Regarding the lack of order in Cali, Candelo assured: “The issue of disorder is my fault, if it is seen without arguments it is because they have not understood the message, I have not trained them well or I do not know what could happen. The idea is that every day we give them work and unfortunately for me you don’t see it on the pitch”.

Candelo insisted that he will try to find solutions to straighten the path, now that he will have to face the championship leader, Millonarios.

“It is very nice to talk, but the reality is when you do it and you don’t see what is being talked about, we have to criticize ourselves, they have to do it, so do we. We will continue to be brave, we will strive, we will look for ways to grow so that our team is better at competing. We only have two days to face, if not the best, one of the best teams, with the best coach in Colombia and who has been working for a long time”, he concluded.

SPORTS