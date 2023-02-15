Who is Michael Douglas, the guest actor of Today is another day. Age, career, movies, private life

Michael Douglas is one of the most famous and loved actors in the world. Producer and film star, he is a guest this afternoon – February 15, 2023 – of Oggi è un altro giorno, the Rai 1 program hosted by Serena Bortone. But who is Michael Douglas, what is his career, movies, age and private life? Let’s find out together.

Career

In his extraordinary career he has won two Oscars, 4 Golden Globes, a BAFTA Award and an Emmy Award. Son of actor Kirk Douglas, he made his debut in 1969 with the film Hail, Hero!, receiving a Golden Globe nomination for Best Debut Actor. From 1971 to 1976 he achieved success with the TV series The streets of San Francisco and in the same year he was a producer of the cult film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, winning the Oscar for best film, the Golden Globe for best drama and the BAFTA Award for Best Film.

Born in 1944, as mentioned, he is the son of Kirk Douglas and British actress Diana Dill, who divorced when Michael was seven years old. For this he goes to live with his mother and his brother Joel in Connecticut. He was immediately interested in an acting career, despite his father’s disagreement, to the point of paying for his acting studies in New York with the teacher Michael Howard. He graduated from the University of California in Dramaturgy and moved to New York to devote himself full time to his passion.

After a few roles in television series, including the well-known police series The Streets of San Francisco, he made his film debut in a small role in the film Night Fighters by Melville Shavelson, where he played alongside his father. His first major role came in 1972, with Stewart Raffill’s adventure film, Two Boys and a Lion with Jodie Foster. In 1975 Michael Douglas replaces, as producer, his father Kirk in the drama film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest by Miloš Forman with Jack Nicholson. The film received numerous accolades including the Academy Award for Best Picture in 1976. Two years later, Douglas starred in Michael Crichton’s Deep Coma, based on the novel Coma by Robin Cook. In 1983 he plays an honest magistrate in crisis in the drama Sentenced to Death for lack of clues by Peter Hyams. A year later he gained popularity with the adventure film Romancing the Stone directed by Robert Zemeckis, a film he produced and starred in, where he starred with Kathleen Turner. The film achieves great success, so much so that the sequel arrives the following year, The Jewel of the Nile by Lewis Teague with the same protagonists of the first episode. In 1987, Douglas plays a quiet New York lawyer who, following an occasional sexual encounter with a woman, becomes the object of his obsession, haunting him: the unforgettable film by Adrian Lyne, Fatal Attraction.

In the same year, he plays another famous character, Gordon Gekko, greedy and ruthless stockbroker, in the film directed by Oliver Stone, Wall Street. The film earned him the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1988. Douglas reprises his role as Gekko in the 2010 sequel, Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps, again directed by Oliver Stone. In 1989 he starred in Ridley Scott’s thriller Black Rain with Andy García and in the same year he returned to work with Kathleen Turner in Danny DeVito’s War of the Roses. In 1992 he played an OSS colonel in David Seltzer’s spy film Suspended Lives and detective Nick Curran seduced by a murderous writer, in the famous thriller that launched Sharon Stone: Basic Instinct. The activity of the American actor between the 90s until today, is incessant, and sees him protagonist of many different roles: victim and executioner in A day of ordinary madness, persecuted by an ambitious and attractive manager in the thriller Revelations with Demi Moore, president of the United States in the romantic film by Rob Reiner, The president – ​​A love story, in the thriller The Game – No rules and Traffic, signed, respectively, by David Fincher and Steven Soderbergh.

During the 2000s, Michael Douglas plays lighter roles, in the comedies A Body of Crime by Harald Zwart, An Impossible Marriage by Andrew Fleming, You, Me and Dupree by Anthony and Joe Russo, Revolt of the Ex-girlfriends by Mark Waters, Solitary Man by Brian Koppelman and more recently Last Vegas with Robert De Niro and Morgan Freeman. In 2011 he returned to work with Steven Soderbergh in the thriller Knockout – Showdown with Michael Fassbender and Ewan McGregor and in the biopic Behind the candelabra in 2014, in which he plays the famous and eccentric pianist Liberace, lover of Scott Thorson, played by Matt Damon . In 2015 he is one of the protagonists of Ant-Man, a film produced by Walt Disney Pictures, which tells the story of the smallest Marvel superhero.

Private life

Michael Douglas was engaged to Brenda Vaccaro in the 1970s, but in 1977 he married producer Diandra Luker. The couple had a son, Cameron, born in 1978. The two separated in 1995 and divorced in 2000. In that same year the actor married Catherine Zeta Jones with whom he had children Dylan Michael (2000) and Carys Zeta (2003). In 2010 Michael Douglas explained that he had to undergo treatment for throat cancer. He also said he was addicted to sex.