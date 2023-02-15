After pointing out the lack of consensus, the deputy Jesús Sesma, of the Green Party, decided to definitively withdraw the opinion for the promulgation of the Animal Welfare Law.

“Today, those who lost were the animals in Mexico City and I feel with deep sadness, but also questioning, that the Central Government had not sufficiently discussed this ruling,” he said.

But the legislator pointed out that more than 370 hours of discussion had taken place.

Likewise, Sesma informed that the internal regulations of the Congress capital mandates to raise the opinion again within two sessions; however, they will not perform this action.

“Those who are attacking generated a certain level of mistrust, a certain level of falsehoods that has really been, in a personal capacity, wearing down,” he said.

Sesma noted that, to a large extent, there was a smear campaign against law that promoted and accused third party interests in this smear.

For his part, the representative of the PRD parliamentary group, Jorge Gaviño, said that the law proposal is a throwback to animal rights due to its ambiguity and punitive nature.

Given the withdrawal of the initiative from the agenda, Gaviño assured that he will support a future proposal as long as it adheres to the consensus of citizens and animal groups.

“We will agree when the animal rights increase, when animals are protected in a more comprehensive way, but we will not be with this law while there are setbacks or uncertainties,” he said.

One of the points of the current proposal that the PRD member criticized is that the Health Secretary, as well as to the Mayor’s Offices, so that they apply euthanasia to the animals once their shelter ends.

“The term animal euthanasia focuses on causing painless death when there are no chances of survival, not when there is abandonment. There must be specific guidance in the Law where objective criteria and parameters are defined,” he clarified.