‘Who is the mask?’ It has already started its fifth season and the researchers Juanpa Zurita, Carlos Rivera, Yuri and Martha Higareda They won’t have an easy time, because with the help of the clues they will have to try to guess which celebrities are under the costumes of the fun characters who will make spectacular presentations. Discover who is incognito in the Televisa entertainment reality show that became one of the favorites of the Mexican TV audience. Last week, ‘Balero’ was eliminated.

When does ‘Who is the Mask 5’ start?

The reality of The stars It started last October 15. This is the fifth edition of this international format. Now, this November 5, the fourth episode will premiere.

‘Who is the mask 5’: schedule in Mexico and Peru

The program conducted by Omar Chaparro It airs on Sundays at 8.30 pm in Mexico; and in Peru, at 9.30 p.m. m.

What channel will broadcast the Mexican reality show?

‘Who is the mask?’ is broadcast on the channel The stars; Additionally, if you have access to the ViX+ platformyou will also be able to see the show in its entirety.

What happened in chapter 3 of ‘Who is the mask’?

In the previous edition of ‘Who is the mask?’, the character ‘Balero’ was the third eliminated from the season. Finally, after removing the mask, it was learned that the person under the disguise was Jorge ‘Coque’ Muñiz.