The first day of the 2023 National High School Exam (Enem) tests, this Sunday (5), recorded a national average absence of 28.1%. The data is preliminary based on 98% of the locations where the exam was carried out. There were more than 3.9 million subscribers in this year. In total, 71.9% of candidates took the exam, in more than 132 thousand classrooms in 1,750 Brazilian municipalities. Abstention was similar to that recorded last year (28.3%).

The assessment of the day of application was made by the Minister of Education, Camilo Santana, and the president of the National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira (Inep), Manuel Palácios, in a press conference on Sunday night. On this first day, students took language tests; codes and their technologies; and human sciences and their technologies, in addition to writing.

With around 13.1% more registrations in 2023, the Minister of Education celebrated what he called a reversal of the downward trend in participation in the exam, which is the main form of access for those who want a place in higher education in the country . “We had around 500 thousand more registrations compared to 2022. It is also an effort that the government has made to ensure that our young people take the Enem, the hope of going to university”, highlighted Camilo Santana. This year, 3,939,242 registrations were confirmed. Last year, 3,476,105 registrations were registered.

In the 25th edition of the exam, for the first time, the graphs and test figures were printed in color to make it easier for people who are color blind or have vision problems. The response card has also been expanded to include people with visual impairments.

Incidents

According to the balance presented by Santana, the first day of the Enem 2023 exams had 4,293 candidates eliminated for violations, such as carrying electronic equipment, leaving the room before the permitted time (3:30 p.m.), using printed materials and not following instructions from inspectors. All these rules are set out in the notice.

There were also 905 candidates who had problems while taking the tests, which involved medical emergencies, temporary power outages and water shortages.

Students who were adversely affected by weather conditions and logistical problems, and also those who were allocated to test locations at a distance greater than the forecast in the notice (30 kilometers), will be able to request the tests to be reapplied for December 12th and 13th. . Cases of illnesses and health issues that prevented the test from being taken also give the right to reapplication. The application will be made available by Inep.

Exam photo

The minister and the president of Inep, Manual Palácios, also commented on the investigations involving the image of an Enem 2023 writing test that circulated on social media and in WhatsApp groups during the afternoon. The Federal Police (PF) was called to investigate the case.

“These images began to circulate after the start of the application, and the request is that the PF carry out the necessary investigations, because students can only leave with the tests from 6:30 pm. So, any time before 6:30 pm constitutes an infraction”, observed Palácios, who ruled out any involvement by Inep employees.

According to Camilo Santana, two PF efforts to identify those responsible for publishing the photos were carried out in Pernambuco and the Federal District.

The image reproduced on the internet shows page 19 of the type 3 test booklet, white. In the photograph, there is the essay theme: “Challenges for confronting the invisibility of care work carried out by women in Brazil”, as well as instructions for candidates to write the dissertation: such as number of lines on the page, use of black pen and penalty with a score of zero when there is a departure from the proposed topic. The image also shows four supporting texts.

According to Enem’s rules, described in this year’s notice, the use of electronic devices at the test site is not permitted, nor is it allowed to post photos during the assessment. Participants caught taking photos of the tests are committing a crime and are automatically eliminated from Enem.

Exam

Enem is considered the main gateway to national higher education institutions and in Portugal and takes place in the 27 units of the federation, on two consecutive Sundays (5th and 12th November). The Enem result is used for admission to public universities, through the Unified Selection System (Sisu) or for scholarships at private universities through the University for All Program (Prouni). The exam is also used to access the Student Financing Fund (Fies), from the Ministry of Education (MEC). This is the government program that finances tuition fees at private institutions.

The majority of Enem candidates (more than 1.8 million) have already completed high school (48.2%), while 1.4 million applicants are expected to complete the segment in 2023 (35.6%). There are also students who have not yet completed high school and participate as trainers, with the aim of testing their knowledge.