The humorist Carlos Galdós announced that he will marry his partner Maria del Carmen Cornejo. The former image of “The night is mine” will return to the Plaza Norte Theater to present, after passing through the United States, her show “Love in times of Galdós”, in which he will star in couples therapy with ‘Marita’, his girlfriend.

Who is Maria del Carmen Cornejo?

Maria del Carmen Cornejo is a designer, businesswoman and image consultant who, for three years, has had a relationship with Carlos Galdós. She is the owner of the textile company Marita Cornejo. There she sells different products, such as sweaters, scarves, jackets and shirts made of natural fiber.

María del Carmen Cornejo is a Peruvian designer and businesswoman. Photo: Instagram/Maria del Carmen Cornejo

How did Carlos Galdós and María del Carmen Cornejo meet?

Carlos Galdós pointed out in an interview with Trome in 2020 that he met María del Carmen Cornejo through Tinder, a dating application. Likewise, he said that he began to live with her in times of confinement and that they share household expenses with her.

Carlos Galdós spoke about his relationship with María del Carmen Cornejo

Carlos Galdos He was happy about his relationship with María del Carmen Cornejo and was encouraged to talk more about his partner.

“He arrived three years ago more or less and is here with me, in my life. She came at a time where I rethink many things in my life. I’ve even rethought my job. At a quieter time, sure. I’m not going to tell you more mature, I don’t know, you’re always changing,” Galdós said.

Carlos Galdós comments on his opinion on marriage

He commented that he feels good about the third marriage in his life and did not take the previous two with their respective partners as failures. On the contrary, Galdós has a clear picture of what getting married means to him.

“Marriage isn’t necessarily about love, it’s about getting some legal terms in order. Marriage is about ordering and caring for the other person. Coexistence has to do with love, the pacts you have with your partner but marriage is a procedure that puts the person with whom you are living together in care before the law, ”he said in Trome.

Carlos Galdós and the time he was rejected for being poor: “He told me ‘I don’t want to be with someone from Lince'”

Carlos Galdos He held a previous interview with Christopher Gianotti for the YouTube channel “Soy Gianotti”. In this conversation, the artist revealed that on one occasion a woman rejected him for not belonging to a high economic status.

“The girl told me ‘hue***, you’re very poor, I laugh at you, but you’re poor and I don’t want to be with a hue*** who lives in Lince’. He told me ‘I like to go out and with you that doesn’t exist’. We met at a language institute… she was clear, she told me ‘never, what am I going to be with someone from Lince’”, she commented on that occasion.

Carlos Galdós was reunited with the girl who rejected him

Carlos Galdós revealed that years later he met the young woman again, after she looked for him at the end of one of his shows. However, he pretended not to recognize her.

“About 13 years later something very funny happened. I did a show in the military circle and my representative approached the dressing room and told me ‘There is a girl outside who says that she knows you and wants to greet you,’” he pointed out. “She opened her arms to me with a love and told me ‘Carlos, hello, do you remember me’ and I said ‘no, who are you’”, he said.