





The president of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), Rosa Weber, expressed “vehemently repudiation” of the attack by former federal deputy Roberto Jefferson against Minister of the Court Cármen Lúcia. In a video released on Friday, the 21st, Jefferson, who is the former national president of the PTB, compared Cármen Lúcia to a “prostitute” for voting in favor of punishing Jovem Pan.

Rosa Weber classified the former parliamentarian’s conduct as “cowardly” and “inadmissible in a democracy, which has as one of its pillars the independence of the judiciary”. For the minister, “there is no way to condone with hate speech, abject and impregnated with discrimination, to reach all women and exceed the limits of civilization”.

“The Federal Supreme Court expresses its vehement repudiation of the sordid and vile aggression, an expression of the most repulsive misogyny, of which Minister Cármen Lúcia was a victim due to her jurisdictional performance, within the scope of the Superior Electoral Court”, said the president of the TSE.

Rosa Weber praised the Court colleague’s “remarkable legal knowledge and unblemished reputation” and stated that the minister “illuminates the Federal Supreme Court with her intelligence, talent, impartiality and competence”. The president of the STF declared that Cármen Lúcia “will continue, independent and serene, in the uncompromising defense of the Constitution, always with the support and admiration of her peers and the legal community”.

“The Federal Supreme Court also expresses the hope that the principles that govern the Citizen Constitution will bring out in Brazilian society the democratic spirit and tolerance that the electoral moment demands”, he declared.

Decisions by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE) imposed on Jovem Pan radio the granting of rights of reply to former President Lula and the “abstention” of speaking out on topics whose approach was classified as “offensive” by the PT’s defense. The conclusions of the electoral body, however, impose prior censorship on the broadcaster and violate fundamental rights and guarantees provided for in the Federal Constitution, according to experts heard by the Estadão.

Roberto Jefferson, who is currently under house arrest and is being investigated for acting in a digital militia against democracy, also used the terms “Blair Witch” and “Carmen Lucifer” to refer to the minister. “I went to review the vote of the Blair witch, of Carmen Lucifer, in the previous censorship of Jovem Pan. I looked again, I can’t believe it. It reminds me of those prostitutes, those sluts who broke in,” he said.

In voting on the case, Minister Cármen Lúcia accompanied the votes of the president of the TSE, Alexandre de Moraes, and of ministers Ricardo Lewandowski and Benedito Gonçalves. Thus, the decision had a tight score: 4 votes in favor of Lula’s election and 3 in favor of the broadcaster.







