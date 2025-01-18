Marc Thomas Murtra Millar brings together some of the qualities that Pedro Sánchez’s Government especially values, especially the fact that he is a socialist and Catalan, as well as being close to CaixaBank and Isidro Fainé. All of this has caused the Government of Pedro Sánchez to focus on him to transform Telefónica after the purchase of 10.1% of the shares for around 2,100 million euros.

Murtra, born in Blackburn, England, in 1972, is a career engineer and entrepreneur. It is the current president of Indraa position he has held since 2021 and will leave in the coming days, and is also at the head of the “la Caixa” Banking Foundation, an independent director at Ebro Foods and a director at ITP Aero.

The businessman, who is the son of a surgeon and was born in the United Kingdom because his mother is from there, studied industrial engineering and specialized in Machine Mechanics at the Higher Technical School of Industrial Engineering of Barcelona (ETSEIB). He then completed an MBA at New York University, where he learned from economists such as Paul Krugman and Paul Samuelson, among others.

He started working as engineer in the nuclear industry in the United Kingdom, specifically at British Nuclear Fuels Ltd in the United Kingdom, later becoming a strategy consultant at DiamondCluster.

You are not afraid of changes

Marc Murtra has no problems changing sectors and facing new challenges in all types of subjects. In fact, in 2003 he made a change of sector, when he was appointed director of the radio station Ràdio Estel and later manager of Barcelona Televisió. In Catalonia, he has also worked, between 2006 and 2011, as manager of social services for the Barcelona City Council, general director of Red.es and chief of staff of Joan Clos during his time as Minister of Industry.

After return to the private sector In 2011, he created the investment company Crea Inversión. In 2020 he started working as managing partner of the investment company Closa Investment Bankers, although since 2017 he has worked as an adjunct professor of economics and business at the Pompeu Fabra University.

Throughout his intense working career he has also been the patron of Paradores de Turismo de España and the National Institute of Information Technologies (Inteco). For two years he collaborated with Diario Ara writing opinion columns and since 2018 he has done so in La Vanguardia with a monthly column.

He arrived at Indra in 2021 at the proposal of the Government of Spain, replacing Fernando Abril-Martorell. A year later it also became independent director of Ebro FoodsSA and in 2023, following Indra’s acquisition of a significant stake in ITP Aero, Marc Murtra became part of its board of directors.

Among Murtra’s great achievements is the fact that he has managed to Indra shares will go from trading at 7.15 euros to 18.06 euroswith an increase of 150%