He Tottenham Hotspur has won the race to sign 16-year-old Croatian centre-back Luka Vuskovic, 90min understands, ousting competition from most of Europe’s elite.
Vuskovic was promoted to Hajduk Split’s first team in February, making his debut just two days after turning 16, and has since made 11 appearances for the Croatian side.
90min revealed in March that Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain had made initial offers for Vuskovic, but the teenager was wanted by most of the big European teams, and his representatives held talks with several of them, including Barcelona and Bayern Munich.
After seeing how most of his suitors came up with a price tag of around €15 million (£13 million), Hajduk gave Vuskovic permission to choose his destination, and sources have confirmed to 90min that the defender was He has opted for the Spurs.
The Spurs are thus completing an important operation, both from an economic and reputational point of view, after having convinced one of the most sought-after youngsters in Europe to move to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou, Spurs have focused on central defense. The Dutchman Micky van de Ven, signed for 43 million pounds, has formed a formidable partnership with Cristian Romero in the first team.
Behind them, Ashley Phillips, 18, has made a place for herself on Postecoglou’s agenda. The teenager was signed this summer by Blackburn Rovers for around £2m and was initially expected to go out on loan, but he is now firmly established as a first-team player.
Phillips’ emergence helped convince Spurs to offload Davinson Sánchez, who has signed for Galatasaray, while Eric Dier has been left out of the first team and could be sold before the European transfer window closes. at the end of this month.
In January, Spurs will rekindle their interest in Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly, for whom they rejected an offer on deadline day.
